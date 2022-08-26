ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

petpress.net

Why Do Cats Wag Their Tails? The Meaning Behind Cat Behaviors

Do you ever watch your cat and wonder what he or she is trying to say?. Many people don’t realize that cats have their own form of communication, which is often conveyed through their tails. In this blog post, we will discuss the meaning behind cat tail language. We...
PETS
PetsRadar

Why does my cat stare at me? Meanings behind the feline gaze

If you've ever asked yourself, "Why does my cat stare at me?" we're here to give you some answers. Cats can be difficult creatures to read, and if you've done a bit of reading into feline behavior you may well have feared that a staring cat is a dangerous beast. In which case your follow-up question may well be, "Is my cat planning to kill me?"
PETS
#Cat Behavior Training#Velcro#Separation Anxiety#Pet Owner
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailyphew.com

A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pethelpful.com

Video of Parrot Ratting the Cat Out for Bad Behavior Is Priceless

Most people know about parrots' ability to repeat what they hear--or "talk," but have you ever seen a parrot tattle? Buckle in and grab the popcorn, because this clip of @cosmothefunnyparot is going to take you for a ride!. Yep, this sassy girl decided to snitch on her fur sibling...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise

What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
HARRISON, AR

