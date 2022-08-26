Read full article on original website
Related
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
dailyphew.com
This Chonky-Looking Cat Was About To Be Put Down Because Of Her Condition, Got Rescued By The Vet
This adorable kitten has a rare spine condition called scoliosis, which makes her spine twisted. The cat was about to be euthanized when she was saved by the vet and given a forever home. A girl named Mari posted on Reddit (Reddit name MarieGotLost) about her grandparents’ adorable pet named Pitoe.
petpress.net
Why Do Cats Wag Their Tails? The Meaning Behind Cat Behaviors
Do you ever watch your cat and wonder what he or she is trying to say?. Many people don’t realize that cats have their own form of communication, which is often conveyed through their tails. In this blog post, we will discuss the meaning behind cat tail language. We...
Why does my cat stare at me? Meanings behind the feline gaze
If you've ever asked yourself, "Why does my cat stare at me?" we're here to give you some answers. Cats can be difficult creatures to read, and if you've done a bit of reading into feline behavior you may well have feared that a staring cat is a dangerous beast. In which case your follow-up question may well be, "Is my cat planning to kill me?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
I was told not to fall asleep after my baby was born but it was physically impossible. A baby sleep expert agrees.
The author struggled with sleep after giving birth and talked to a sleep expert who said new parents need more support in hospitals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Ever heard of a dynamite tree? It's a tree built to kill.
The planet never ceases to provide things that leave us in awe.
dailyphew.com
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
pethelpful.com
Video of Parrot Ratting the Cat Out for Bad Behavior Is Priceless
Most people know about parrots' ability to repeat what they hear--or "talk," but have you ever seen a parrot tattle? Buckle in and grab the popcorn, because this clip of @cosmothefunnyparot is going to take you for a ride!. Yep, this sassy girl decided to snitch on her fur sibling...
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
dailyphew.com
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
We’re furious after our ‘sneaky’ neighbours built 2 secret ‘party’ homes – now we want them them pulled down
HOMEOWNERS have accused their "sneaky" neighbours of building two secret "party houses" in nearby woodland. Locals claim John and Carol Ann Sugden have been hosting loud parties in properties they built on their two-acre hideaway. The couple did not have planning permission to build the houses on the remote patch...
U.K.・
dailyphew.com
Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise
What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
Comments / 1