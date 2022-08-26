Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana vs. Illinois Pregame Preview
Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman preview the Hoosiers season opener agains the Illinois Fighting Illini. They talk about matchups to watch, keys to the game and give predictions on who may win.
hoosierhuddle.com
Offense Prepared to Go Week One Against Illinois
Offensive coordinator Walt Bell had his first Monday morning press conference with the Hoosiers. Indiana is officially in game week mode as they’ll go against Illinois Friday night at home and everyone will have their first look at the new Hoosier offense. According to Bell, the offense had a...
hoosierhuddle.com
IU Announces Football Game Day Enhancements for 2022 Season
Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana Football fans can expect to see plenty of improvements in and around Memorial Stadium when the 2022 season kicks off Friday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. against Illinois. From new LED stadium lights to new merchandise to a new family friendly area, a series of changes have been made that Hoosiers fans can look forward to this fall.
hoosierhuddle.com
Know Your Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) National Titles: Five (1914, 1919, 1923, 1927, 1951) Conference Titles: 15 (most recently in 2001) Passing: Tommy DeVito – 27 of 37 for 194 yards with two touchdowns. Rushing: Chase Brown – 19 carries for 151 yards with two touchdowns. Receiving: Pat Bryant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoosierhuddle.com
Defense Primed for Veterans to Lead the Way
Chad Wilt met with the media for his first Monday morning press conference with the Hoosiers. The defense will look to get back to what they were during the 2020 season with an emphasis on turnovers and short drives. The first position group that has been a question was the...
hoosierhuddle.com
IU Athletics Announces Old Dominion Freight Lines as Official Freight Carrier
Bloomington, Ind. - Indiana Athletics announced today that leading Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) motor carrier, Old Dominion Freight Line (OD), is now the Official Freight Carrier of Indiana Athletics. This multi-year relationship combines both organizations known for excellence and will give OD access to gameday activations, events and media throughout the college athletics season.
hoosierhuddle.com
Countdown to 2022 IUFB Kickoff: 4 Days Part II (David Baker)
It’s game week and the Hoosiers are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini to kick-off the 2022 season. Today we look at David Baker, an Indianapolis native looking to crack the rotation at wide receiver. David Baker (Redshirt Sophomore) Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana. Height: 6’3”. Weight: 206...
Comments / 0