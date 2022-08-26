Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pasco residents want permanent fix soon, say pump doesn't help stop flooding
Pasco County has a stormwater pump on Westport Drive in Port Richey, but even with the pump on and a public works crew there, the street still floods.
fox13news.com
Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials blocked off a large portion of Gandy Beach to protect the mangroves and their environment. Locals love Gandy Beach for its easy access, where visitors can drive right up to the water's edge....
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns. The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beerbusters, a nostalgic movie rental bar, soft opens in Pinellas Park this week
Craft beer, niche mid-2000s films, movie snacks and board games will soon live under the same roof.
iontb.com
Two dead in crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park
- Advertisement - On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Rd between 66th Street N and Belcher Rd. A red Ferrari, operated by a 67 year-old male from Largo, was...
Pasco County detectives searching for missing/endangered 13-year-old
Pasco Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for Hailey Combs, a missing/endangered 13-year-old. Combs is 5 ft., around 90 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.
Florida Woman Dances During Sobriety Test In Bodycam Video
'If you’re going to arrest me, just do it now.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinellas sheriff to share details about murder case involving Tampa Bay-area motorcycle gang
LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to announce details in a first-degree murder case involving a Tampa Bay-area motorcycle gang. The sheriff is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to talk about a grand jury's indictment in the case. No additional...
Big Ray's Fish Camp in South Tampa will be featured on Food Network next month
Look for em on John Catucci's Big Food Bucket List.
Overnight Fire Destroys Large Barn In West Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a structure fire at 10806 Buckskin Place in Tampa early Wednesday morning. HCFR ‘s dispatch center received a 911 call at 2:13 AM Wednesday from a first-party caller initially reporting a fire in the
fox13news.com
Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area
BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
Palm Harbor family rescues neighbor from sinking car
A Pinellas County woman was rescued from a submerged car on Sunday, thanks to the quick actions of her neighbors.
fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say
A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0