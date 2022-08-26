ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Largo, FL
Largo, FL
iontb.com

Two dead in crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park

- Advertisement - On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Rd between 66th Street N and Belcher Rd. A red Ferrari, operated by a 67 year-old male from Largo, was...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WMNF

Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area

BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
BRANDON, FL

