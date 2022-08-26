ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

ECU Countdown to Kickoff: No. 3 Demetrius Mauney

East Carolina is inside of 10 days away from kickoff, when the Pirates take on the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 3 at 12 noon ET in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Wolfpack leaning on leadership, experience ahead of tough road test

For the first time in a long time, NC State is starting a football season with a true road test. The Pack will head to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this Saturday for a meeting with East Carolina in front of a crowd that promises to be a raucous group of Pirates fans. It’s the first true road game to open a season up for the Pack since 2008, when NC State went to South Carolina and lost.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy