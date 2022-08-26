Read full article on original website
ECU Countdown to Kickoff: No. 3 Demetrius Mauney
East Carolina is inside of 10 days away from kickoff, when the Pirates take on the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 3 at 12 noon ET in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest.
Electric RB Keaton Mitchell will now get a chance to change games as a return man
Seeking the opportunity to become more explosive on special teams, East Carolina head coach Mike Houston wasn’t about to let the opportunity pass him by when his most electric player offered up his desire to help the cause. With three-year return man Tyler Snead graduating and moving on to...
Wolfpack leaning on leadership, experience ahead of tough road test
For the first time in a long time, NC State is starting a football season with a true road test. The Pack will head to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this Saturday for a meeting with East Carolina in front of a crowd that promises to be a raucous group of Pirates fans. It’s the first true road game to open a season up for the Pack since 2008, when NC State went to South Carolina and lost.
Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
