Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening
The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries making moves in Nassau County
JEA received a service availability request for Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to build a 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant in The Home Depot parking lot in Yulee. The site is at 463809 Florida 200 at Chester Road. Nassau County previously received a preapplication for Hwy 55 to build there. That application...
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
floridapolitics.com
Bradley Bean campaign for Fernandina Beach Mayor whirs into action
Bean and Commissioner David Sturges announced for the office. While the Nassau County Commission and School Board candidates took most of the local election attention in Nassau County over the past few weeks, municipal elections are coming up in November, and Fernandina Beach is in line for a new Mayor.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Vermont-based wine shop buys Brooklyn property
Dedalus, a Vermont-based wine shop, plans to open a store in Brooklyn, according to The Urban Division of commercial real estate firm Colliers. Through Dedalus RE Jax LLC of Burlington, Vermont, Dedalus acquired the former Liddy’s Machine Shop at 825 Dora St. in Brooklyn, The Urban Division said on Instagram.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening first Jacksonville restaurant in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, with roots in Texas and Florida, intends to open its first Jacksonville area restaurant in Claire Lane Center in Mandarin. Area developer Dan Rainville, a joint venture partner, said Aug. 26 he hopes to open in February or March and hire 55-65 employees. Construction could start in November.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
Businesses closed or being affected by boil water notice on Jacksonville's Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After JEA released a boil water notice due to a possible E.coli contamination Friday, several restaurants on Jacksonville's Southside near St. Johns Town Center and Tinseltown business districts are closing, or only offering bottled drinks. Other businesses are changing some menu items. JEA has said that...
'If you don't live here, don't come here:' Town Center residents demand drivers stop using intersections for car stunts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents living in Sail Cove Town Center apartments say cars are using the intersection at Gate Parkway and Shiloh Mill Boulevard to perform car stunts like donuts and drifting. It’s an issue that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on in recent months, but...
floridapolitics.com
Summer storms strike hard on Nassau County infrastructure
County roads are having a tough time holding up. Development, climate change and lack of resources or timely upkeep all factor into deteriorating infrastructure. Everyday weather shouldn’t cause roadways to become impassable, yet that’s the situation. “Bear with us on the rain,” Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford said...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
Conservative group says ‘inflation crisis must end,’ lowers gas to $2.38/gallon for Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The price at the pump took a big dip at one gas station in Fleming Island Tuesday morning: $2.38 a gallon. STORY: Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one. Americans for Prosperity Florida hosted the one-hour...
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Multiple tropical waves to watch
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville
Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
exoticspotter.com
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
Catalytic converters snatched from vehicles, becoming persistent problems for vehicle owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sawed off and snatched in a matter of seconds. Catalytic converters are catching the eyes of criminals. "I started the vehicle and as soon as I heard and felt that vehicle shaking and making that noise that it was making, I knew immediately," said one man who did not want to be identified.
Nassau police asking for community help locating missing man
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since May 7. According to his missing person report, Whittemore was last seen 4:17 a.m. on May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center in...
‘We had absolutely no intentions of breaking the law’: Cyclists caught in illegal traffic zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local cyclist is warning others after her riding group was ticketed for riding through a “road closed to through traffic” zone in St. John’s County. “We’re all being very polite and respectful to him, and we definitely did not get that same...
