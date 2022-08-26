ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening

The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries making moves in Nassau County

JEA received a service availability request for Hwy55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries to build a 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant in The Home Depot parking lot in Yulee. The site is at 463809 Florida 200 at Chester Road. Nassau County previously received a preapplication for Hwy 55 to build there. That application...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Bradley Bean campaign for Fernandina Beach Mayor whirs into action

Bean and Commissioner David Sturges announced for the office. While the Nassau County Commission and School Board candidates took most of the local election attention in Nassau County over the past few weeks, municipal elections are coming up in November, and Fernandina Beach is in line for a new Mayor.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Vermont-based wine shop buys Brooklyn property

Dedalus, a Vermont-based wine shop, plans to open a store in Brooklyn, according to The Urban Division of commercial real estate firm Colliers. Through Dedalus RE Jax LLC of Burlington, Vermont, Dedalus acquired the former Liddy’s Machine Shop at 825 Dora St. in Brooklyn, The Urban Division said on Instagram.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Summer storms strike hard on Nassau County infrastructure

County roads are having a tough time holding up. Development, climate change and lack of resources or timely upkeep all factor into deteriorating infrastructure. Everyday weather shouldn’t cause roadways to become impassable, yet that’s the situation. “Bear with us on the rain,” Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford said...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville

Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
exoticspotter.com

Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

