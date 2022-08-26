Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Observer
State Leaders: Beat deadline; Apply Now for Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program
(CBM) – California Attorney General (AG) Rob Bonta is urging Californians to take advantage of recent changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) programs. Bonta’s announcement coincides with a CNBC survey that reports 31% of Black women are disproportionately impacted...
Sacramento Observer
Book Banning Is a Concerning Trend in the Golden State
(CBM) – Nationwide, book banning is on the rise. It’s reached a 20-year high, according to the American Library Association and Unite Against Book Bans. Some of the books that have been banned include titles like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers and “Maus” by Art Spiegelman.
Comments / 0