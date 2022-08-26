National Junior Honor Society Applications Available. 9th graders interested in opportunities that help you to develop your character and leadership skills, serve our communities and school, learn about scholarships, and improve your school experience, you'll want to join the National Junior Honors Society. If you are interested in National Junior Honors Society, please grab an application from Mrs. Glassford, Mrs. Michaels, or from the front office. They need to be turned in by 9/16/21. Please direct your questions to Mrs. Glassford or Mrs. Michaels.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO