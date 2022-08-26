Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Nathan Graham responds to James's unexpected diagnosis
Coronation Street spoilers follow. James Bailey actor Nathan Graham has weighed in on his Corrie character's life-altering diagnosis. During yet-to-air scenes on ITV, the footballer suddenly collapses on the pitch, with brother Michael forced to perform CPR on him. Dashed to hospital, James is told by doctors that he has a condition known as cardiomyopathy and must be fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) to prevent more cardiac arrests.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan to be caught out over secret wedding plans
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Kelly Neelan is set to be caught out over her secret elopement plans with Aadi Alahan in brand new scenes on Coronation Street. The pair are planning to marry for real in Scotland – which follows their initial fake plans in order to win a holiday to Mexico – after their guardians refused to give them permission t0 marry earlier this week – required because they are under 18.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street lines up nasty incident for Stu as murder backlash continues
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stu Carpenter's nightmare is far from over in Coronation Street after leaving prison last week. In soon-to-air scenes, Zeedan Nazir surveys Speed Daal's empty bookings diary, drawing the conclusion that employee Stu's reputation (and the family's support of him) is killing the business. Fans of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss reveals dramatic arrival for Freddie Slater as Bobby Brazier takes on role
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the upcoming return of Freddie Slater. Model and influencer Bobby Brazier has been cast in the role of Freddie, who was last seen as a...
digitalspy.com
Time for Max Branning to make a Comeback!?
With Mick Carter leaving in a few months, and Linda soon to be at a lonely sole end behind the bar, it could only be a matter of time before show bosses decide a new partnership should take over the Vic. But with Mick out the way, we have a...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story actor joins It star in new movie The Crow
Two stars of horror projects American Horror Story and It are teaming up for the long-in-development movie adaptation of indie comic The Crow. Danny Huston, who appeared in two series of American Horror Story, has joined the cast of the movie, which also includes FKA twigs and It actor Bill Skarsgård. Skarsgård played Pennywise the Clown in both It movies, based on Stephen King's novel.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Jaime Winstone teases dark Phil and Peggy secrets in EastEnders flashback episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jaime Winstone has teased dark Mitchell family secrets will be revealed in EastEnders' flashback episode. Winstone plays a younger version of Peggy Mitchell in a special episode flashing back to 1979, where the Mitchells were being torn apart by a feud between Phil and his father Eric.
digitalspy.com
Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoy holiday with dance partner Sara Davies
Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have been enjoying a holiday with Škorjanec's former dance partner and Dragon's Den star Sara Davies. Manrara took to Instagram to post a series of holiday snaps at a luxury villa with a pool where she thanked Sara and her husband Simon for "being the best hosts".
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to air huge showdown between Linda and Janine after emotional cliffhanger
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Linda Carter will lash out at Janine Butcher tonight (August 30) following her upsetting visit from social services. Last night's episode saw Linda left devastated as Janine's wicked plan to cause trouble for her played out perfectly. Janine is still on a mission to discredit Linda,...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
digitalspy.com
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022
Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
digitalspy.com
Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors
Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
digitalspy.com
Eastenders - Has It Lost All Sense of Realism?
The grit is gone, the working class feel is gone, the sense of community and how they respond to situations is unrealistic and issue led stories are for awards and likes on social media. The grit is gone, the working class feel is gone, the sense of community and how...
Comments / 0