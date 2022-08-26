Coronation Street spoilers follow. Kelly Neelan is set to be caught out over her secret elopement plans with Aadi Alahan in brand new scenes on Coronation Street. The pair are planning to marry for real in Scotland – which follows their initial fake plans in order to win a holiday to Mexico – after their guardians refused to give them permission t0 marry earlier this week – required because they are under 18.

