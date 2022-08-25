Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Austin last week identified
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.
CBS Austin
Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
Man pleads guilty to May 2019 murder at north Austin hotel
One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.
Austin police locate missing woman, 85
AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
KSAT 12
Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police. Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to...
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
APD finds missing 85-year-old woman Sunday
APD said Geraldine Godwin was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was last seen wearing gray capri pants wth a dark-colored tank top, possibly blue or gray.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Overnight. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at 2100 N I-35 Upper [..]
Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash
A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.
fox7austin.com
Teen arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat was also circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
KXAN
Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
CBS Austin
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
fox7austin.com
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
One dead in crash involving pedestrian on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at 2100 N. I-35 upper deck southbound around 1 a.m. An adult was pronounced dead on the...
