Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School

LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat was also circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
LOCKHART, TX
KXAN

Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
BASTROP, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks

"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

One dead in crash involving pedestrian on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at 2100 N. I-35 upper deck southbound around 1 a.m. An adult was pronounced dead on the...
AUSTIN, TX

