There is a lot of hope for this coming LSU football season with a new head coach, returning stars and some new faces. However, there are also uncertainties. The most common uncertainties are how Head Coach Brian Kelly will adjust to the SEC football landscape, how the players will respond, and how the new transfers will acclimate and fit into the system. There was a lot of “new” thrown at LSU fans this offseason, but with the season opener against Florida State just days away, here is what to expect from every part of the LSU football team this season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO