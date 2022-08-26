Read full article on original website
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
CNET
Outrageous New Turbo Study Is Singer's First Reimagined Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Singer Vehicle Design has been making "reimagined" Porsche 911s for more than a decade, but it has never produced a true convertible -- until now. Making its debut at Monterey Car Week is the new Singer Turbo Study Cabriolet, a droptop version of the 930 Turbo tribute Turbo Study that was first revealed earlier this year.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Mercedes CLA, CLA Shooting Brake Facelift Spied With AMG Design Packages
Mercedes-Benz is busy working on a refresh for its small car family and we’ve seen many prototypes of the A-Class, B-Class, GLA, and GLB testing with camouflage in different states of development. Now it’s time to take a look at the CLA family with new spy shots of the swoopy sedan and the more practical Shooting Brake alternative.
motor1.com
What's it like to build a LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR model?
Back in December, 2021, we first told you about the LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR kit. While it’s not the first time that the Danish toymaker beloved by children of all ages around the world has teamed up with an OEM, it’s the largest (and arguably most involved) kit they’ve assembled yet.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Absurd 2,500-HP GMC Sierra Sleeper Truck Hides a 10.3L V8 and Twin Turbos
Nelson Racing EnginesCome for the unsuspecting race truck, stay for the crazy dyno clip with glowing pipes.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the World’s Oldest RV, and It’s for Sale
BonhamsEver seen an RV that predates World War I?
motor1.com
This Tesla SpaceX electric hypercar is built around two huge rockets
With no clear indication when the Tesla Roadster will make its market debut, designers have taken it upon themselves to push the Roadster’s formula further. And of course the Roadster’s rocket boosters were going to be key to their creations, although we didn’t expect to see designs where the rockets would be the focal point of the vehicle.
The Verge
Ford reportedly is working on a mystery electric truck that’s not an F-150 Lightning
Ford’s future electric lineup is coming more into focus. (No, not that Focus.) After scoring a big win with the F-150 Lightning, Ford is developing a new electric truck that will likely go on sale in 2025, according to Automotive News. Details are scarce, but the new EV truck will sit alongside an electric Ford Explorer, as well as the automaker’s Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, as Ford’s family of electric vehicles begins to fill out by the mid-point of the decade.
motor1.com
Updated Tesla Semi photos show the truck in more detail
Elon Musk revealed earlier this month that deliveries of the long range version of the Tesla Semi would begin by the end of 2022, some three years later than originally announced (and five years after the original concept was shown). Tesla also just updated all the photos on the official Semi page, further hinting that the manufacturer is on-course its plan to deliver trucks this year.
motor1.com
The Caviar Thunderball is a golden electric scooter that costs £42,000
With the unique golden scooter known as Thunderball, the global brand of high-end cellphones and accessories Caviar is extending its line of luxury gadgets. As a token of appreciation for paying a whooping $49,000 (approx. £42,000) on an electric scooter, everyone who purchases Thunderball will get a brand-new iPhone 14. Wait, what—$49,000 for an electric scooter?
The Flying Hovercraft that makes 70 mph will blow your mind
We were waiting for flying cars but got a flying hovercraft instead. There have been aircraft that can land on water for many years. Meet Hammacher Schlemmer's "Flying Hovercraft," which can fly over both land and water. The company claims that the Flying Hovercraft, which has a futuristic design, has...
motor1.com
Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso. If it has been damaged too much to be used again, the seven-time world champion will have to take a...
motor1.com
Buick Envista debuts in China introducing new global design language
Buick continues to refresh its Chinese model range with the introduction of the all-new Envista crossover. The American automaker describes the vehicle as “a high-spirited urban compact SUV” designed and developed for the young generation of customers in the People’s Republic. It will compete in the country’s compact crossover segment, which is currently one of the most popular and crowded automotive categories in China.
motor1.com
First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in the US delivered in Monterey
The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is now officially on US soil. Shown during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, the reborn nameplate has been delivered to its first US owners. Even better, these two cars will be rare with unique traits that are not seen in other Countach units in North America.
