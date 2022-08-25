Read full article on original website
Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Tuesday to preview Saturday's home opener with North Dakota at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Fighting Hawks in Lincoln is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) with live television coverage from BTN. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
