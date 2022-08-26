Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year.

The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2.

Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person.

The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every meal served to a local nonprofit organization.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

