ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando’s Magical Dining underway: See participating restaurants & menus

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuWuG_0hWe8etH00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year.

The event kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 2.

Magical Dining features 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person.

The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every meal served to a local nonprofit organization.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

To learn more, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

‘Home of the Gators’: Nearly 8-foot-long alligator wrangled at Florida elementary school

BARTOW, Fla. — It’s unclear whether an alligator was looking to enroll or just visit when it appeared outside of a Florida elementary school. Polk County Public Schools posted a video on Facebook showing a police officer from the Bartow Police Department wrangling the gator, which measured in at 7 feet, 11 inches. The district said that the principal of Spessard Holland Elementary had arrived on campus Tuesday morning and found the alligator waiting near her parking spot.
BARTOW, FL
WDBO

Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis makes announcement with health officials in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Polk County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Lakeland at 10 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement, but said the governor will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Agency for Health Care Administration Sec. Simone Marstiller.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy