hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Seek Nominations to 2020 Educator Hall of Fame
Hope Public Schools seeks nominations for the 2022 Educator Hall of Fame ballot. In order for a person to be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, the nominee must meet the following requirements:. Be retired from the field of education (Ex: Not currently working as an educator);. Must...
magnoliareporter.com
Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District
The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11. New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
hopeprescott.com
FFA Students At HHS Learn About FFA Emblem
FFA Students at Hope High learned the parts of the FFA emblem and their meaning in class on Thursday. On Friday, students used clues to not only figure out where to find each part, but to know which piece of the emblem they were looking for. Photos by students & Mrs. Rodden.
swark.today
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
hopeprescott.com
Schedule of fair events
PRESCOTT – The following is a tentative schedule of events for the 2022 Nevada County Fair, scheduled for Sept. 10-18 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. **THIS IS A TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS – Schedule of Events are subject to change. Please watch our Facebook page @ Nevada County Fair Association, this webpage, and other publications for updates or changes.
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Schools Set COVID Vaccination Clinics
Vaccination clinics will be available for students, teachers, and staff who are 5 years old and older wanting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Transportation arrangements will be made for students located on other campuses. Parents/guardians will need to complete the consent form and return it with the student. If students are not registered with the Bobcat Clinic, a registration packet will need to be completed. All required paperwork will be available on each campus for anyone interested.
myarklamiss.com
Final “Summer on the Square” event ends with a splash
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Local residents ended summer the right way in downtown for Main Street’s Back to School Bash with a Splash event. “It’s a free event so we love for people to come out,” said Beth Brumley, Executive Director of MainStreet El Dorado. There were...
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
txktoday.com
RRAD Bribery Scheme Ringleader Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy
TEXARKANA, Texas–The ringleader of a scheme involving bid rigging at Red River Army Depot pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to defraud the United States. Jimmy Scarbrough, 70, is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands in money orders, collectible firearms and antique car repairs while the equipment mechanic supervisor at RRAD, according to court records.
magnoliareporter.com
Driver dies in Sevier County rollover
Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen was killed about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 north of Horatio (Sevier County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Horn was driving a 2019 model Ford Ranger north on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a large tree. The truck rolled over on its top before coming to rest.
hopeprescott.com
Muriel Tackette
Mrs. Muriel Tackette, age 87 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Prescott. Visitation will be 12:30pm to 1:30pm Tuesday August 30, 2022,, at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 HWY 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Graveside service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Bro....
UAMS assist in giving Texarkana native a second chance at life
ans are saved because of the gift of life from organ donation. This was the case for Texarkana native, Barbara Riley whom was the recipient of a kidney transplant at UAMS.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 26, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brian A. Smith v. Christina Mendoza Smith. August 22. Married January 30, 2010. Shelby L. Cater v. Jared W. Cater. August...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
hopeprescott.com
Waunzelle P. Petre
Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope, AR. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Full obit to follow. We also invite you to express your public...
KTBS
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
KTBS
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
swark.today
Forklift certification course to be taught at UAHT September 17
A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
