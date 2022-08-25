ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU professor recognized for urban heat resiliency research

Report creates guidance for urban planners nationwide to help keep cities cool. Sara Meerow, associate professor in Arizona State University's School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning and affiliate faculty member of ASU’s Urban Climate Research Center, was selected as a recipient of the Arizona chapter of the American Planning Association's Open Category Award for her research report “Planning for Urban Heat Resilience.”
ARIZONA STATE
New ASU assistant professor to explore policy, social identities

This fall, Kenicia Wright joins Arizona State University as a new assistant professor in the School of Politics and Global Studies (SPGS). “The vision outlined in the charter couldn't have been a better fit for my personal aims and goals,” said Wright. “These factors, as well as my ability to contribute to such rich diversity and passion for excellence and innovation made joining ASU the clear choice for me.”
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Board of Regents celebrates President Crow's first 20 years at ASU

Event fetes president with accolades, testimonials and a new title. A special celebration Thursday night honored the 20th anniversary of Arizona State University President Michael M. Crow’s leadership with touching moments, humor — and a new title. The Arizona Board of Regents recognized Crow’s contributions and service to...
TEMPE, AZ
New ASU center aims to showcase Muslim contributions, accomplishments in US

The Center of Muslim Experience in the United States draws on ASU's charter of inclusivity, public values and community impact. The recent launch of the Center of Muslim Experience in the United States (CME-US) at Arizona State Univerity reflects a pioneering endeavor to advance research and deepen public knowledge on the understudied history of Muslims in the United States and their many contributions to American society and culture.
TEMPE, AZ
New faculty head to lead ASU's Counseling and Counseling Psychology unit forward

Arizona State University’s College of Integrative Sciences and Arts (CISA) is pleased to welcome new faculty head for Counseling and Counseling Psychology Ayşe Çiftçi (pronounced eye-SHAE chief-T-CHEE). A truly dedicated educator, Çiftçi's distinguished career includes a 16-year tenure at Purdue University, where she most recently served...
TEMPE, AZ
ASU researcher wins coveted fellowship from Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Jessica Warren has just received a prestigious Hanna H. Gray Fellowship, awarded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Warren is currently a postdoctoral researcher with the Biodesign Center for Mechanisms of Evolution in the laboratory of John McCutcheon at Arizona State University. The lab’s current research includes exploration of the peculiar living arrangements of endosymbionts — organisms that reside inside other organisms, generally in a mutually beneficial arrangement.
TEMPE, AZ
ASU center wins national interprofessional collaboration award

The team from Arizona State University's Center for Advancing Interprofessional Practice, Education and Research (CAIPER) was recognized earlier this month for its excellent work. CAIPER provides evidence-based strategies, training and education to increase understanding of team collaboration and its impact on health care. The team received the 2022 George E....
Tempe, AZ

