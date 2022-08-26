Read full article on original website
cityofperris.org
Perris Hosts Grand Opening for Enchanted Hills Park
PERRIS, Calif. (August 29, 2022) –– The City of Perris hosted a grand opening for Enchanted Hills Park on Friday, August 26, 2022. In attendance were Mayor Michael M. Vargas, Mayor Pro Tem Malcolm Corona, Council Member Rita Rogers, Council Member Marisela Nava, representatives from the office of Senate District 31 for Senator Richard Roth, the 61st District’s Assembly Member Jose Medina, Riverside County 5th District’s Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, City Manager Clara Miramontes, Assistant City Manager Wendell Bugtai, Deputy City Manager Ernie Reyna and Community Services Director Sabrina Chavez, as well as other members of the Perris Executive management team. Additionally, remarks were given by Director of California Parks Armando Quintero and Assistant Superintendent of Perris Elementary School Dr. Jason Angle.
recordgazette.net
Cool centers available in the Pass
Temperatures are forecast to be in the hundreds for the next few days and through the weekend. Cities and the county, with the coordination of Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, have set up “cool centers” that are triggered to open whenever temperatures are expected to hit 97 degrees or hotter.
iecn.com
Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting
On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding
Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cool Centers Available Countywide for Duration of Heat Wave
(CNS) – With the onset of what’s predicted to be a nearly week-long heat wave, officials are reminding residents that dozens of “cool centers” will be open during daylight hours for people to escape the scorching temperatures throughout Riverside County. “High temperatures can be hazardous for...
tmpresale.com
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour in Riverside, CA Oct 25, 2022 – presale password
The YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is here! Everyone with this pre-sale info will have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before the general public. Now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they...
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
L.A. Weekly
Paul Nava Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Palm Drive [Desert Hot Springs, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Cahuilla Avenue. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue. According to reports, Nava was walking in the area of 12000 Palm Drive when he was struck by an SUV. Upon impact, the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene without contacting authorities.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
idesignarch.com
Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert
This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
msn.com
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
viewpointsonline.org
Inland Empire welcomes Chicano museum
Many flock to the downtown area of Riverside California to see Cheech Marin’s newest project, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicno Art & Culture (The Cheech) . In partnership with Riverside Art Museum (RAM) , The Cheech experience starts next door to the Mission Inn, taking the place of Riverside’s old public library. The pieces are organized throughout the museum all based around a common theme of Chicano culture.
kyma.com
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City is identified
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City has been identified as a California man, authorities said Monday. Mohave County Sheriff's officials said 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a...
z1077fm.com
Free Food distributions Tuesday and Wednesday
The following pickup sites will be offering free food to those in need this week. In 29 Palms the Spirit and Truth Worship Center, located at 4751 Adobe Rd. from 3-5pm. In Yucca Valley, The Gateway Assembly of God, at 7546 Kickapoo Trail from 10am-1pm. For Wednesday:. The Community Food...
onscene.tv
Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley
08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail
A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
Fire burning in 100 acres of brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Charges filed against Palm Desert man for alleged country club burglaries
A 36-year-old man suspected of carrying out multiple residential burglaries in Palm Desert since June was charged today with two counts of burglary and other offenses. In addition to the burglary counts, Adan Abel Holguin was charged with receiving stolen property, possessing ammunition and having contraband in jail, according to court records. He's scheduled to The post Charges filed against Palm Desert man for alleged country club burglaries appeared first on KESQ.
‘Prisoner in my own house’: Forest Falls residents claim neighbor has been terrorizing them for a decade
Residents in the mountain community of Forest Falls are fed up. They say one of their neighbors has been terrorizing them for more than 10 years. He leaves disturbing notes, peeks in windows, is out all hours of the night yelling obscenities and has even threatened a woman’s life more than one time, they said. […]
