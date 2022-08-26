Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: ‘I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class.’
nationalinterest.org
Bad Precedent: Has AUKUS Torpedoed the Nuclear Nonproliferation Regime?
In meetings during the United Nations General Assembly last year, Iranian officials pointed to the AUKUS deal to justify their plans to build an indigenous nuclear naval reactor for submarines. The Russo–Ukrainian War has raised concerns in the arms control community about potential nuclear use and the tremendous strain on...
nationalinterest.org
Who Will Win the Workers?
The upcoming 2022 midterm elections will provide another interesting test around whether Democrats can resurrect their appeal to working-class voters, leading to the rejection of democracy-threatening Trump loyalists. Recent years’ United States election cycles have been witness to the outsized political influence wielded by working-class voters in the industrial heartland...
nationalinterest.org
Russia’s War on Ukraine Won’t Spark World War III
There are two significant differences between the world wars and the war in Ukraine that provide reason for optimism. There is a growing chorus of concern that the Biden administration’s Ukraine policy is falling into an escalation spiral that could ultimately result in World War III. At first glance, the history of the United States’ entry into World War I and World War II seems to serve as a perfect cautionary tale to support those concerned with the risks of escalation. In 1914 and 1940 the U.S. government took a firm stance in opposition to entry into war. In both historical cases, increasing U.S. aid to one side of belligerents triggered adversary reactions and contributed to a security spiral, making U.S. entry into both wars more likely.
nationalinterest.org
Why Colby Is Wrong on Taiwan
The Taiwan issue, at root, is not about military balances but political motives. In his recent Foreign Affairs article “America Must Prepare for a War Over Taiwan,” Elbridge Colby argues that the solution to sustaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is for the United States to greatly ramp up its defense spending in Asia in order to deter an otherwise likely Chinese attack on Taiwan and preserve peace in Asia.
nationalinterest.org
Can Automation Offset the Military's Recruitment Problems?
Congress can help accelerate the maturation of these technical and operational concepts by expanding investments in technologies that accelerate the development of autonomous programs across all the services. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Chinese warships and aircraft conducted a series of drills surrounding the...
nationalinterest.org
Ten Ideas for How Congress Can Effectively Regulate the Blockchain Sector
These are some appealing recommendations that would better protect the public without unduly burdening the blockchain sector with compliance costs and red tape that inhibits innovation. The great German-American architect Van der Rohe once said, “God is in the details.” The same is just as true for legislation as it...
nationalinterest.org
Is America Ready for Great Power Energy Competition?
Energy and energy technology are already elements of U.S. competition with both China and Russia. Competing effectively will require both new U.S. policies as well as more determined efforts to align America’s approaches with those of its closest friends. COMPETITION WITH China and Russia is profoundly reshaping U.S. national...
nationalinterest.org
‘Defund the FBI’ is a Gift to Democrats and China
Reform to improve performance is always welcome but both the FBI and our police deserve the respect and full support of all Americans. Recent calls from some Republicans to “defund the FBI” are as reckless and silly as some Democrats’ calls to “defund the police.” The demand is also a gift to China.
nationalinterest.org
The United States Needs to Get Serious About Latin America
Allowing long-term diplomatic vacancies does not advance U.S. interests and sends a message of indifference to countries that are important to our own well-being and prosperity. Even a cursory survey of recent developments in Latin America should sufficiently ring alarm bells in Washington. Decades of U.S. policy imperatives are being...
nationalinterest.org
Mission Update: Pentagon Looks to Prevent Civilian Harm in Warfighting
“We will ensure that we are well prepared to prevent, mitigate and respond to civilian harm in current and future conflicts,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in a memo to top military commanders and civilian leaders. The Pentagon signed off on a major overhaul that aims to reduce risk...
