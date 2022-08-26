ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Kimber’s mother also told WVLT News that the girl was 5 months pregnant.
CARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
White Pine, TN
State
Tennessee State
Jefferson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Dandridge, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

Morristown police seeking tips on missing woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Morristown police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. They are looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived Ivy was gone. […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’. Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Knoxville school, trying to ‘confront teacher’. Updated: 2 hours ago. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Morristown Hamblen#Jcso#White Pine Police#Jefferson County Ems
wvlt.tv

THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. deputy makes from coma

Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff’s office asks parents to be on alert after possible attempted child abduction

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking those in the Davis Chapel area to be on alert after a possible child abduction attempt. The incident reportedly happened Thursday morning when a 16-year-old student was waiting for his bus. A dark sedan approached the teen, and a large male stepped out of the car and opened the trunk, officials said, prompting the teen to run, dropping his backpack.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy