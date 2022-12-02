ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals on the web: December 2022

By Patrick Farmer
 2 days ago

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend came with some pretty solid Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, but what's left over now that the sales are done? Well, luckily, the holidays are still approaching and plenty of retailers and wireless carriers are willing to discount their Z Fold 4 stock in exchange for your business.

Since it first hit store shelves back in August, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has reigned as one of the most innovative smartphones on the market. This premium foldable phone packs a ton of flagship-level features into a cutting-edge design, specs like a super-efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, all-day battery, and truly exceptional camera software. At a retail price of $1,799.99, however, the only real disadvantage of the Z Fold 4 is its price. That's why we're here to share the best Z Fold 4 deals of the month, so you can spend less time counting pennies and more time enjoying the incredible smartphone. If you don't find what you're looking for today, fear not: we'll keep adding new deals throughout the holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: $1,919.99 $1,620 at Amazon

If you need a phone with lots of storage, you can buy the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon today and save nearly $300 instantly. That essentially means that you're getting the 512GB device for the price of the 256GB version. This is also a straight discount , which means there are no eligiblity requirements whatsoever. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus $350 of instant savings

If you have an older phone or smartwatch to trade in, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 in promo credits, depending on the model. Pair that with $350 of instant savings and you have the potential to put a serious dent into the price of the Z Fold 4. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $799.99 with eligible trade-in at AT&T

Right now, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send them an eligible old or broken Galaxy phone and sign up for the right Unlimited plan. As with all trade-in promotions, take a close look at the fine print to make sure you meet the requirements. Otherwise you risk over-paying for the service while saving cash on the phone. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus $200 for switching

Verizon has also entered the ring with a solid trade-in deal that's worth checking out. Order the Z Fold 4 today and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send in an old device. They'll also give you a free $200 Verizon gift card if you switch from a competing wireless carrier. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Get $500 off, plus a $500 bill credit when you transfer your number

Looking for a new wireless carrier? Join Google Fi and transfer your existing number within 30 days and you'll qualify for a full $500 discount plus a $500 bill credit when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's as simple as that. View Deal

Even with one of these deals, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still quite the investment. We suggest protecting your new device with one of the best Z Fold 4 cases .

If you're interested in one of the other devices released by Samsung last month, go take a look at our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals or our guide to buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 .

Android Central

Android Central

