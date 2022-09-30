ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and prices of September 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
 2 days ago

If you're someone who wants to be on the cutting edge without breaking the bank, these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals are for you.

Typically retailing for around $1,799.99 / £1,699, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is perhaps the most innovative phone that Samsung sells right now, complete with out-of-this-world specs and a user experience that's truly like no other. The foldable smartphone delivers exceptional performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and the 4,400 mAh battery will easily last a full day on a single charge. Pair that with S Pen compatibility, a durable, foldable construction and flagship-quality cameras, and you're looking at a one-of-a-kind smartphone. That being said, an $1,800 phone is a tough sell, so it's no surprise that folks are on the hunt for great Fold 4 deals.

Since the phone is so new, straight discounts are going to be somewhat rare. Instead, expect to see a lot of offers that require trade-ins or new lines. These deals can be tempting, but always look closely at the fine print to make sure you're not overpaying in the long-term. If you don't find what you're looking for today, feel free to check back later. After all, the holidays will be here before you know it (with plenty of holiday deals in tow).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85sl_0hWdse0B00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $300 off, plus $900 off with trade-in, $100 credit and memory upgrade

The tech giant is currently offering up to $900 of enhanced trade-in credit ($300 of which is guaranteed), plus a $100 e-gift card for accessories in the Samsung store and a free memory upgrade. Don't have a device to trade in? Samsung will still hook you up with $300 off and the upgrade for shopping through them View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpVDY_0hWdse0B00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $999.99 with eligible trade-in at AT&T

Right now, AT&T is offering up to $800 of trade-in credit if you send them an old Galaxy phone and sign up for the right Unlimited plan. As with all trade-in promotions, take a close look at the fine print to make sure you meet the requirements. Otherwise you risk over-paying for the service while saving cash on the phone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJiNv_0hWdse0B00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus $200 for switching

Verizon has also entered the ring with a solid trade-in deal that's worth checking out. Order the Z Fold 4 today and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send in an old device. They'll also give you a free $200 Verizon gift card if you switch from a competing wireless carrier. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sookZ_0hWdse0B00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Get $500 off when you transfer your number

Looking for a new wireless carrier? Join Google Fi and transfer your existing number within 30 days and you'll qualify for a full $500 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's as simple as that. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H61qu_0hWdse0B00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save $200 with carrier activation

Activate your new phone with the right wireless carrier through Best Buy, and the retailer will hook you up with a straight $200 discount on the Z Fold 4. Pair that with an eligible trade-in and you could be looking at max savings of up to $1,100 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pma79_0hWdse0B00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,559.99 at Amazon

If you want to keep things simple, you can also pick up an unlocked Fold 4 through Amazon and instantly save 13%. That's a pretty nice discount of $240, no trade-in or new line necessary. The 512GB version of the phone is also seeing a similar 11% discount if you want to go bigger.

Even with one of these deals, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still quite the investment. We suggest protecting your new device with one of the best Z Fold 4 cases .

If you're interested in one of the other devices released by Samsung last month, go take a look at our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals or our guide to buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 .

TechRadar

LG’s 27-inch OLED monitor could debut at CES 2023

LG is reportedly eyeing an early 2023 release for a 27-inch OLED monitor. Sources recently told Korean newspaper Hankooki (opens in new tab) that LG Display, the panel-producing sister company to LG Electronics, expects to begin producing 27-inch and 32-inch OLED panels by the end of 2022, with the former set to be ready as soon as November.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

OnePlus Debuts Nord Watch With AMOLED Display & 30-day Battery

The OnePlus Nord Watch is official today. The company has been teasing the new smartwatch for the past couple of weeks, revealing its key specs bit by bit. It has finally taken wraps off the wearable‘s pricing and availability details. But let’s recap the specs first. OnePlus Nord...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Are you planning to get the Pixel 7?

Not sure if true where I live, but that's quite an incentive, although could be offset by low trade-value for my P6P. I never opened the Pixel Buds A Series with last year's purchase, but that won't be the case if these gifts are true. OMG! I'm pre ordering the...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories 2022

Your Galaxy S22, S22+, or Ultra can stand on its own, but should it have to? Like any superhero, it needs sidekicks and sweet spy gadgets to take it to the next level. From charging, to protecting, to enjoying your phone, your Galaxy S22 deserves these accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop

“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Better late than never: Galaxy Z Fold 4 finally gets September update

Update: It's already the end of the month, but Samsung has finally pushed out the September 2022 patch. Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the large foldable. We’ll detail the current software version for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung’s update release schedule usually varies slightly per variant and carrier.
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make

After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

