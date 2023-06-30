How To Watch NFL Network Live Without Cable 2023

The NFL Network is one of the most popular places for football plans to get a broad spectrum of NFL coverage. From live games to in-depth analysis, the NFL’s flagship network offers a little bit of everything for fans to enjoy. And, thanks to sports streaming services , you don’t need a traditional cable plan to access it.

Streaming services make it easy to tune into your favorite sporting events at home and on the go. With no long-term contract and extensive channel lineups, many streaming platforms offer a great alternative for NFL fans to get football coverage alongside other entertainment and news programming. Here’s where you can find streaming options for NFL Network — and what else you’ll get with each one.

Table of Contents

What is NFL Network?

NFL Network is a TV network owned by the National Football League. The network is dedicated to year-round NFL coverage, including live games, commentary, and analysis. Popular shows on NFL Network include “NFL Total Access,” “A Football Life,” and “NFL GameDay.”

NFL Network coverage includes events throughout the year, such as the regular season, training camp, NFL Draft , NFL preseason , and exclusive game series. It also features extensive looks at NFL history, highlighting stories of past Super Bowl champions and standout moments. This makes it a must-have for dedicated NFL fans who enjoy delving into the depths of the game and don’t want to miss a single minute of the action.

What streaming services offer NFL Network?

NFL Network is available via four major live TV streaming services : Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Here’s what you need to know about each of the options before deciding which one is the right choice for you.

How to watch NFL Network with Sling TV (Our preferred service)

Sling TV

Sling TV gives access to NFL Network via its Blue and Orange & Blue plans. It’s also the most cost-effective option on the list. To sign up, visit the Sling TV website.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV is an affordable alternative to many other streaming services, with three plans (Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue) priced between $40 and $55. While Sling TV subscribers have access to fewer channels than other services, plans still include major national networks and cover a range of interests.

For example, the Orange plan includes CNN, ESPN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, Food Network, Lifetime, TNT, and MotorTrend, among others.

The Blue plan channel list includes AMC, BET, Bravo, CNN, Fox News, FX, National Geographic, Nick Jr., TNT, and NFL Network.

The Orange & Blue plan combines the best of both plans in one channel list. Additionally, Sling TV offers nearly a dozen add-on packages, featuring access to premium channels like SHOWTIME and bundles for extra sports and movies.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Orange $40 31 1 No Blue $40 39 3 No Orange & Blue $55 43 1-3 No

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

With access to a range of sporting events covering NFL, NBA, soccer, MLB, NHL, golf, college football, college basketball, and combat sports, Sling TV’s packages offer an affordable way to get a more limited range of sports coverage.

Sling TV Orange includes sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Viewers can enjoy programs like “ Monday Night Football ,” “College Gameday,” and more. Sling TV Blue includes NFL Network and FS1. In some markets, it also includes Fox and NBC.

The Orange & Blue plan with the Sports Extras add-on offers the most comprehensive sports coverage of any Sling TV package. This includes all of the above, plus FS2 and ESPNU football games and conference network coverage with SEC , ACC, Big Ten, and Pac 12. Sports Extra provides 18 extra sports channels like the Golf Channel, NHL Network, NFL Redzone, and beIN SPORTS. With access to a broad range of sports channels, Sling TV is a solid option for sports fans who want plenty of sports coverage at a relatively affordable price.

How to watch NFL Network with FuboTV

FuboTV

NFL Network comes with all three of FuboTV’s main packages but not with the Latino plan. To watch NFL Network via FuboTV, sign up online for the Elite, Pro, or Ultimate plan.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is a streaming service that offers four plans; Pro, Elite, Premier, and Latino. Compared with other streaming services, these four plans offer an extensive range of national and local networks. FuboTV’s channels include news, entertainment, and sports, with networks like ABC, NBC, Fox , E!, ESPN, Food Network, MTV, Discovery Channel, and more.

The Latino plan is dedicated to Spanish-language channels, which also cover news, entertainment, and sports.

For an extra cost, FuboTV add-ons offer access to premium channels like SHOWTIME or additional channel bundles.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Pro $74.99 161+ 10 Yes Elite $84.99 233+ 10 Yes Premier $94.99 242+ 10 Yes Latino $32.99 57+ 3 No

What sports offerings does FuboTV provide?

FuboTV covers a wide range of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, golf, tennis, boxing, and MMA. The extensive sports coverage includes live events and sports programming with insight and analysis. Many major sports events are accessible via FuboTV, including the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals , Olympics, and popular tennis and golf championships.

All FuboTV plans provide access to dedicated sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS, and NFL Network. Some regional sports networks like Bally Sports and NBC Sports are also available, with a plan upgrade.

With all FuboTV plans, there’s also the option to purchase the Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month. This boosts your sports programming with extra channels, such as NFL RedZone and MLB Network. With such a wide range of sports coverage available, FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans who want to follow multiple teams and games across the

How to watch NFL Network with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV includes the NFL Network in both its ad-supported and ad-free plans, so if you sign up with this trusted streaming service, you won’t miss a beat.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV differs from other streaming services because it offers access to live TV streaming and an extensive on-demand content library.

Hulu’s content library contains thousands of shows and movies, from acclaimed classics like “Almost Famous,” “Shrek” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” to exclusive originals like “The Bear,” “Candy,” and “The Dropout.” When you sign up for Hulu + Live TV, you also automatically get access to the Disney Bundle, which includes the Disney Plus and ESPN Plus libraries.

The channel list for Hulu’s live TV offerings also focuses on premium options. The service offers more than 85 channels, including major networks like CBS, NBC , ABC, Fox, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, TNT, the Food Network, and the Discovery Channel.

For more watch options, Hulu add-ons offer access to premium channels like Max and channel bundles for extra sports and entertainment, including NFL RedZone.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Simultaneous

Streams Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 85+ 2 No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $82.99 85+ 2 No

What sports offerings does Hulu + Live TV provide?

With ESPN Plus built-in, Hulu + Live TV gives sports fans access to baseball, basketball, cycling, football, golf, hockey, racing, soccer, tennis, and wrestling. This includes access to major events like the MLB, NFL, and NBA regular seasons, NFL Draft, Super Bowl, UFC pay-per-view fights, the Tour de France, and more.

Hulu + Live TV hosts major sports networks like ESPN, NFL Network, FS1, and the Golf Channel . And, with the Sports add-on ($9.99 per month), Hulu + Live TV subscribers can access live and on-demand content from extra sports networks, including NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. This makes Hulu + Live TV a great option for sports fans who want extensive coverage and premium entertainment options.

How to watch NFL Network with YouTube TV

YouTube TV

The YouTube TV Base Plan includes access to many sports channels and the NFL Network. Signing up is easy, and YouTube TV offers a free trial if you aren’t ready to commit to a monthly subscription.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers access to more than 100 channels, including major national and local networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN , CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, and Nickelodeon. The YouTube TV base plan covers entertainment, news, and live sports in English, and there’s also a Spanish plan dedicated to a smaller number of Spanish-language channels.

Add-ons allow you to customize your YouTube TV package to your tastes at an extra cost, with access to select premium channels and MGM Plus, plus other channel bundles for extra sports and Spanish-language options.

Plan Cost Per Month Channels Streamable Devices Free Trial? Base Plan $72.99 100+ 3 Yes Spanish Plan $34.99 28+ 3 Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

YouTube TV includes a wide range of sports programming, including live events, insights, and analysis covering football, fighting, basketball, hockey, boxing, golf, soccer, tennis, and more. Coverage of major live events is available on networks like ABC , CBS, Fox, NBC, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and NFL Network.

Subscribers can also get the Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month, which includes an extra 20 channels dedicated to sports coverage, like beIN SPORTS, Fox Soccer Plus, NFL RedZone, PokerGO, and Tennis Channel .

Die-hard NFL fans will especially appreciate YouTube TV for the option to add NFL Sunday Ticket to their plan. For an additional $299 per year, you can access every out-of-market NFL game with this extra. Add NFL RedZone to the plan for an extra $40.

How to watch NFL Network on supported streaming devices

The supported streaming devices you can use to watch NFL Network depend on the live TV streaming service you use. Most services allow you to watch available networks via the streaming service app or website on a range of devices . These include TVs, laptops, tablets, and cellphones, meaning you can access NFL Network at home or on the go.

Here are the supported devices for each streaming service that carries NFL Network:

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming is a practical and flexible way for sports fans to follow their favorite teams. Watching options on multiple devices means you can tune into big games anywhere — perfect for busy fans who can’t guarantee they’ll always be able to tune in from home.

The added flexibility of having no contracts makes it easy to try out different services with no commitment. Plus, the variety of packages and channel add-ons means subscribers can tailor their livestreaming plan to suit their sporting interests. With all of this at a cheaper cost than signing up for cable, live sports streaming is essential for sports fans that don’t want to miss a minute of the action, whether they’re following only the NFL Network or a range of sports.

FAQs

Which streaming services have NFL Network?

NFL Network is available on multiple live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can I subscribe to just the NFL Network?

You can’t subscribe to the NFL Network as an independent channel. To access the NFL Network, you must either sign up for cable or for a live TV streaming service that includes the NFL Network in its channel offerings, such as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, the NFL does now offer NFL+, a subscription that allows you to watch games available in your area via your mobile devices.

How much does the NFL Network cost per month?

You can’t pay to access the NFL Network as a standalone product. To access the NFL Network, you must sign up for a live TV service that includes the channel in its offerings. Live TV streaming services that offer NFL Network range in price from $40 to $95.99 per month.

More must-reads: