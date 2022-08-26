Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Yardbarker
Yankees new outfielder Harrison Bader’s great progress update
The New York Yankees desperately need some new blood in the batting order and on the defensive side, especially after a tough West Coast road trip. The team has one game left against the Los Angeles Angels before traveling to Tampa Bay and then taking on the Minnesota Twins at home, but they are nearing a point in the season where they expect to get multiple players back — likely in mid-September.
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate
The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Recalled & Heath Hembree Selected; Michael Grove, Phil Bickford Optioned To Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City and selected the contract of Heath Hembree prior to their series opener against the New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned, and Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Hembree on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Yardbarker
Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break
The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
Yardbarker
Enough is Enough: Yankees need to bump Isiah Kiner-Falefa for Oswald Peraza
The New York Yankees defeated the Angels last night 7-4 to snap their three-game losing streak. One player who really didn’t do much to contribute to that victory is shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Well, IKF did what he’s done basically all season long. Made a couple of short throws...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63
Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown. Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61. He's now on pace...
MLB・
Yardbarker
MLB umpire caught dropping an 's-bomb' on a hot mic while making a call
An umpire was caught on a hot mic dropping an S-bomb during a review in the San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday night. Brandon Drury was batting in the top of the second inning with a runner on first and one out. The Padres third baseman grounded a ball to short, which led the Giants to try and turn two. The Giants got the force at second and then tried to throw Drury out at first.
Yardbarker
Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr.'s shoulder surgery postponed due to strep throat
After a motorcycle accident, the 2021 San Diego Padres All-Star had offseason wrist surgery in March and was expected to return to action at some point this summer. On Aug. 12 however, it was reported that Tatis Jr. was being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign solid bullpen arm to offer support down the stretch
The New York Yankees have signed several pitchers over the last few days, notably Anthony Banda and Chi Chi Gonzalez, on Tuesday afternoon, with Banda the only one enjoying any action up to this point. However, general manager Brian Cashman didn’t stop there, bringing in right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Duffey,...
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
Yardbarker
The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor
The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
