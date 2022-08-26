ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.Kelly’s Daughter, Joann “I’ve Been Turned Down From Record Labels Due to Who My Father Is”

By Weso
 5 days ago

Drea Kelly & daughter Joann Kelly had an honest and open conversation with Ryan Cameron of Majic 107.5/97.5 in Atlanta. During this conversation R.Kelly’s daughter , Joann opens up about her struggles trying to break into the music industry. The 24-year-old also says that there have been record deals on the table ready to go and as soon as they found out she is the daughter of R.Kelly, the deal was off. Joann goes by the stage name, ‘Buku Abi’, and has been making music for years now. As she comes from a family of musicians.

Watch the full clip below.

RELATED: Drea Kelly Breaks Down In Tears Admitting She Once Tried to End Her Own Life

RELATED: Andrea Kelly Explains Why You Can’t Just Come Over When The Club Lets Out [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] HOMEPAGE

Andrea Kelly
