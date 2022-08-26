Read full article on original website
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
Coffeeshop near Idaho-Utah border alleged to be haunted
LOGAN, Utah — When visiting Country No Nonsense Coffee in Willow Park, visitors may experience a chill beyond what is in their iced coffee. After several strange occurrences — many of which have started in the last few weeks — two local paranormal groups, with the help of the owner, have begun investigating possible unseen presences in the small shop. Co-owner Sarah Avalos said since the shop opened, the register...
Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds
A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage floods main bedroom
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. "It's so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago," said Chase...
Brats and beer return to Snowbasin this fall
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall. The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators. Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the […]
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
Logan police officer arrested in domestic violence case put on leave
LOGAN — A Logan police officer has been placed on leave while he's investigated for domestic violence. Michael Ryan Montoya, 31, was arrested on Aug. 18 for investigation of unlawful detention and four counts of assault. He's also being investigated for assault with substantial bodily injury. Logan Police Chief...
Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say
MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
Man killed in Clearfield rollover crash is identified by police
CLEARFIELD — The man who died in a rollover crash that also injured four others in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. The man was identified Monday as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route...
