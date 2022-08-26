Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
WSET
Fairfax County School Board candidate drops out of race amid national anthem controversy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One of two candidates running for Fairfax County School Board who laughed at an autistic boy singing the national anthem at a school board meeting announced Monday he has dropped out of the race. Harry Jackson is no longer seeking the GOP's endorsement, 7News...
Comments / 0