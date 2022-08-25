Read full article on original website
Former Bluffdale fire chief charged with altering records to give firefighters more pay
BLUFFDALE — Ten months after it was announced that former Bluffdale Fire Chief and mayoral candidate John Calvin Roberts was under investigation — which came more than a year after the city received whistleblower complaints — the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed criminal charges.
2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died
PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Gunman threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and wife after campaign event, charges say
HIGHLAND — A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at youth football game
LEHI — Swift action is being taken by the Utah Youth Football Conference after a coach apparently shoved a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. "We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee," said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah Youth Football Conference.
President Nelson makes surprise appearance at church's Ephraim temple groundbreaking
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — President Russell M. Nelson made a surprise visit to Ephraim Saturday to break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The first Latter-day Saints entered the Sanpete Valley in 1849, and the church president said his family helped...
Salt Lake City raises property taxes after reported increase in services demand
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Monday approved a plan that raises property taxes by about 4.9% which will go toward increasing city services and paying for new projects on the city's west side. The Salt Lake City Council approved the increase in a short...
Author has plan to celebrate 40-year anniversary of 'Footloose,' but he needs Payson's help
PAYSON — It was 1984 when the small town of Payson was introduced to the world by way of a movie about a teenage boy who convinced an uptight town that it was OK to dance. At the time, a 5-year-old boy named T.J. Tranchell lived in that town and watched as the magic of Hollywood took Payson and immortalized it — freezing it in time forever in the movie "Footloose."
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School's football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
Duke volleyball player recalls racial slurs at BYU: 'We are proud to stand up against racism'
PROVO — A day after BYU banned a fan who they say used a racial slur during the Cougars' women's volleyball match against Duke, the player who was the target of the attack shared her encounter in the Smith Fieldhouse that BYU officials called "unacceptable." Rachel Richardson, a sophomore...
After 3-0 start, No. 10 BYU volleyball fan base called to be better following racial incident
PROVO — Erin Livingston rose up late in the third set of BYU's volleyball match against Washington State and laid down a thunderous kill, coming down to an emotional groundswell from the 3,678 fans in attendance at the Smith Fieldhouse. It's the kind of energy the 6-foot-2 junior has...
On to Tampa: 5 things we learned from BYU's fall training camp
PROVO — With one week to go until the Cougars' 2022 season opener at South Florida, BYU put the finishing touches on fall camp and moved on to the Bulls this week. The Cougars wrapped up a quiet camp Tuesday with the final scrimmage, a reserve-heavy lineup that included close to 100 plays, an appearance by a few starters like quarterback Jaren Hall and tight end Dallin Holker, and a wide range of reserve players trying to find a spot on the two-deep depth chart and travel roster for Sept. 3.
