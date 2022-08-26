Read full article on original website
RIDOT replacing retention walls on I-95 in Cranston
The retention walls that have guarded I-95 in Cranston for more than two decades are getting a makeover.
Police receiving push-back from parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads
A South Coast Police Department says that they have received push-back from some parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads. The Fairhaven Police Department has reportedly responded to dozens of calls for juveniles in the roadway obstructing traffic recently. “Callers have reported these juveniles circle their cars,...
Providence drivers react to return of school speed zone cameras
(WJAR) — It's back to school this week for many communities in Southern New England. Providence students are headed back to the classroom on Monday, and that means school speed zone cameras will be turning back on. About twenty cameras in Providence will be reactivated at 7 a.m. and...
Officials respond to two separate water incidents
(WJAR) — Authorities responded to two separate water incidents in Rhode Island that happened within twenty minutes of each other on Sunday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard Guard said two boats crashed into each other off of Portsmouth and a boat sank in the water at Oakland Beach in Warwick.
3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl
Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
Downtown Providence Restaurant Broken Into Overnight — Cash and Items Stolen
A downtown Providence restaurant was broken into overnight. Cash and items were reportedly stolen. Shortly after 8 AM Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Nico Bella’s at 10 Dorrance Street. Police met with the restaurant owner, who said that the restaurant was...
Three displaced after fire at North Providence apartment unit
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at an apartment unit Monday evening. A fire broke out at an apartment unit at the Hillside Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m. in North Providence. Assistant Fire Chief John Horan said an...
High speed motorcycle versus pedestrian crash in Fall River results in serious injuries, operator cited
A teenager was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle on Saturday evening. According to Sgt. Moses Pereira, just after 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of William S. Canning Blvd, in response to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Officers...
Providence closes off downtown streets for celebration and preview of Kennedy Plaza upgrades
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and community partners closed down parts of Washington Street and Kennedy Plaza Saturday for the “One Providence Family Celebration” to preview the investments and upgrades coming to the city’s “front yard.”. The mayor and city leaders billed...
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield
Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose. This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. This week marks the first...
Fall River Man Charged for Destroying Somerset Office, Assaulting Police
SOMERSET — A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a microwave and a toaster around an office and allegedly assaulting police before officers tased him twice on Saturday. Somerset police said in a release that 36-year-old James Patricio has been charged with assault and battery on...
Police: Biker found face down at creek following Stonington motorcycle crash
STONINGTON — Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash near the Ledyard town line Monday afternoon that left a rider in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Lantern Hill Road, Ledyard police said Tuesday. The agency responded to the scene and then assisted Stonington police as the lead agency for the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team, Capt. Kenneth Creutz said.
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies
The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
