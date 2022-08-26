Ikoma, Japan – Scientists from the Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST), Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute international, and Tamagawa University have demonstrated that obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be understood as a result of imbalanced learning between reinforcement and punishment. On the basis of empirical tests of their theoretical model, they showed that asymmetries in brain calculations that link current results to past actions can lead to disordered behavior. Specifically, this can happen when the memory trace signal for past actions decays differently for good and bad outcomes. In this case, “good” means the result was better than expected, and “bad” means that it was worse than expected. This work helps to explain how OCD develops.

