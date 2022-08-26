Read full article on original website
Viruses rewire host cellular machinery to maximise viral production
The Molecular Virology Research Group at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), in collaboration with the Epitranscriptomics and RNA Dynamics group of the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG), has discovered a new mechanism whereby viruses modify cellular machinery to better read the instructions in the genome of the invading virus and thus produce high amounts of viral progeny. The study has been published in Nature Communications and was led by Juana Díez.
Scripps Research scientists eavesdrop on communication between fat and brain
LA JOLLA, CA—What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
Moffitt researchers use computer modeling to understand how self-renewal processes impact skin cell evolution
TAMPA, Fla. — All normal human tissues acquire mutations over time. Some of these mutations may be driver mutations that promote the development of cancer through increased proliferation and survival, while other mutations may be neutral passenger mutations that have no impact on cancer development. Currently, it is unclear how the normal self-renewal process of the skin called homeostasis impacts the development and evolution of gene mutations in cells. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Moffitt Cancer Center used mathematical and computer modeling to demonstrate the impact of skin homeostasis on driver and passenger mutations.
How the brain generates rhythmic behavior
