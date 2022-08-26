ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Monday 08.29.22

MC)--Mike Cooper, military liaison for the city of Enid and Vance Development Authority, said grant money of approximately $7-8 million has been approved for three upgrades to Woodring. Around $4.5 million has been approved for the reconstruction of Woodring’s center runway, and another $2.8 million has been approved for reconstruction of the south ramp and hangar and a new joint-use hangar and radar system. The reconstruction of the runway will effectively serve as a fourth runway for Vance, which Cooper said will greatly expand the base’s mission capabilities. The project could begin as early as November. Construction on the joint-use hangar will begin first and take six to eight months. Work on the south ramp will commence after completing the hangar and will take three to five months. Cooper said the improvements were aided by the efforts of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Inhofe, who will retire from the Senate in January. Inhofe has long been a proponent of the importance of military affairs. Cooper said there were several policy adjustments to the National Defense Act that helped make the process to receive such grants easier for communities. You can hear the full discussion with Mike Cooper by going to the Podcast page at kgwanews.com.
ENID, OK
livingnewdeal.org

Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse – Ponca City OK

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse in Ponca City OK in 1936-1937. The stadium is built with rusticated stone. It is still used by Ponca City High School football. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy thanks community for support, love

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The family of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz thanked the community for the overwhelming support and love they’ve received. "We want everyone to know we saw every single one of you. We saw all of the signs, posters, flags, people waving, people on bridges and overpasses, salutes, every heart and every blown kiss," said Swartz’s son Austin in a message shared with KOCO 5.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
ktxs.com

It's a boy... and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther, Oklahoma. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle. The birth was a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But...
LUTHER, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled

STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
NORMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Aug. 25-28

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At midnight police responded to the 800 block of N. Ash for a report of a prowler. A warrant request was made. At 5:29 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a GMC Sierra and Silverado pickup in the 900 block of west Hartford.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
EDMOND, OK
okstate.edu

Fall enrollment underway for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes

Media Contact: Christy Lang | Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-9740 | christy.lang@okstate.edu. Enrollment is now open for senior-adult educational classes offered in-person and online through the Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). With more than 60 classes in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville and online, OLLI provides...
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash

An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

Community Policy