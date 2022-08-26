MC)--Mike Cooper, military liaison for the city of Enid and Vance Development Authority, said grant money of approximately $7-8 million has been approved for three upgrades to Woodring. Around $4.5 million has been approved for the reconstruction of Woodring’s center runway, and another $2.8 million has been approved for reconstruction of the south ramp and hangar and a new joint-use hangar and radar system. The reconstruction of the runway will effectively serve as a fourth runway for Vance, which Cooper said will greatly expand the base’s mission capabilities. The project could begin as early as November. Construction on the joint-use hangar will begin first and take six to eight months. Work on the south ramp will commence after completing the hangar and will take three to five months. Cooper said the improvements were aided by the efforts of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Inhofe, who will retire from the Senate in January. Inhofe has long been a proponent of the importance of military affairs. Cooper said there were several policy adjustments to the National Defense Act that helped make the process to receive such grants easier for communities. You can hear the full discussion with Mike Cooper by going to the Podcast page at kgwanews.com.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO