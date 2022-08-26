Read full article on original website
Related
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Monday 08.29.22
MC)--Mike Cooper, military liaison for the city of Enid and Vance Development Authority, said grant money of approximately $7-8 million has been approved for three upgrades to Woodring. Around $4.5 million has been approved for the reconstruction of Woodring’s center runway, and another $2.8 million has been approved for reconstruction of the south ramp and hangar and a new joint-use hangar and radar system. The reconstruction of the runway will effectively serve as a fourth runway for Vance, which Cooper said will greatly expand the base’s mission capabilities. The project could begin as early as November. Construction on the joint-use hangar will begin first and take six to eight months. Work on the south ramp will commence after completing the hangar and will take three to five months. Cooper said the improvements were aided by the efforts of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Inhofe, who will retire from the Senate in January. Inhofe has long been a proponent of the importance of military affairs. Cooper said there were several policy adjustments to the National Defense Act that helped make the process to receive such grants easier for communities. You can hear the full discussion with Mike Cooper by going to the Podcast page at kgwanews.com.
Storms leave trail of damage across Edmond
It was a day of cleanup for many folks on the north side of the metro after a late summer storm on Sunday.
livingnewdeal.org
Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse – Ponca City OK
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Blaine Stadium and Fieldhouse in Ponca City OK in 1936-1937. The stadium is built with rusticated stone. It is still used by Ponca City High School football. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy thanks community for support, love
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The family of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz thanked the community for the overwhelming support and love they’ve received. "We want everyone to know we saw every single one of you. We saw all of the signs, posters, flags, people waving, people on bridges and overpasses, salutes, every heart and every blown kiss," said Swartz’s son Austin in a message shared with KOCO 5.
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
ktxs.com
It's a boy... and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther, Oklahoma. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle. The birth was a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But...
oklahoma Sooner
Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled
STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friends, family come together to honor fallen Osage Co. deputy
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement across Green Country came together Friday afternoon in Ponca City, Okla. to say goodbye to an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash Friday, Aug. 19. Capt. William Hargraves was killed early Friday, Aug. 19, morning while driving...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Aug. 25-28
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At midnight police responded to the 800 block of N. Ash for a report of a prowler. A warrant request was made. At 5:29 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a GMC Sierra and Silverado pickup in the 900 block of west Hartford.
KOCO
Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike
EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Oklahoma deputy who was shot while serving eviction papers expected to live
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Mark Johns, who was critically injured shielding his partner from a barrage of bullets, was released from the hospital just four days after suffering life-threatening injuries. In the post, it states that...
End Of Watch: Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is the first Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1935. Friday was an emotional day for the whole department as they made their "End of Watch" call over the radio.
okstate.edu
Fall enrollment underway for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes
Media Contact: Christy Lang | Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-9740 | christy.lang@okstate.edu. Enrollment is now open for senior-adult educational classes offered in-person and online through the Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). With more than 60 classes in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville and online, OLLI provides...
guthrienewspage.com
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash
An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
Fire Crews Respond To House Fire In Bethany
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Bethany. The fire started in a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are unknown. This is a developing story.
msn.com
Stillwater bridge under construction to take longer and cost more than expected
A bridge under construction in Stillwater is expected to take longer than what was originally intended. The Husband St. Bridge project will take, at minimum, a half-year longer to complete and cost approximately $500k more than originally expected. In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services,...
Comments / 0