NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
bioengineer.org
Low-cost disease diagnosis by mapping heart sounds
WASHINGTON, August 30, 2022 – Aortic valve stenosis occurs when the aortic valve narrows, constricting blood flow from the heart through the artery and to the entire body. In severe cases, it can lead to heart failure. Identifying the condition can be difficult in remote areas because it requires sophisticated technology, and diagnoses at early stages are challenging to obtain.
bioengineer.org
Bacteria provide immunity against giant viruses
Amoebae receive surprising support in defense against viruses: The bacteria they are infected with prevent them from being destroyed by giant viruses. A research team led by microbiologist Matthias Horn from the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science at the University of Vienna have investigated how a virus infection proceeds when the amoebae are simultaneously infected with chlamydia. The research team shows for the first time that intracellular bacteria known as symbionts protect their host against viruses. Amoebae are protists, i.e. single-celled microorganisms with a cell nucleus. Protists play a key role in food webs and ecosystem processes. Consequently, the results of the study suggest that the interaction between symbionts and viruses influence the flow of nutrients in ecosystems. The study is now published in the journal PNAS.
bioengineer.org
New diagnostic option for rare eye disease
An estimated five to ten percent of blindness worldwide is caused by the rare inflammatory eye disease uveitis. Posterior uveitis in particular is often associated with severe disease progression and the need for immunosuppressive therapy. In posterior uveitis, inflammation occurs in the retina and in the underlying choroid that supplies it with nutrients. Researchers at the Ophthalmology Department at the University of Bonn have tested color-coded fundus autofluorescence as a supportive novel diagnostic method. Fluorescence of the retina can be used to infer the uveitis subtype. This is an essential prerequisite for accurate diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The results have now been published in Scientific Reports.
bioengineer.org
Sensor-based early detection of age-related diseases from home
Specific changes in our movement patterns can be indicators of several health problems: For instance, decrease in strength often correlates with risk of falls, mild cognitive impairment, depression, sleep problems, respiratory problems, cardiac arrhythmias and increasing myocardial weakness or worsening of a COVID-19 infection. In older individuals, systematic detection of such changes could help identify chronic diseases such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, or heart disease at an early stage. These age-related health problems are often discovered late, and their progression is usually difficult to assess objectively.
bioengineer.org
Study reveals mechanism involved in rare pediatric brain cancer and points to possible treatment
A study conducted by researchers in Brazil, Australia, Austria and the United States has made significant discoveries about a type of pediatric cancer with no approved drugs for treatment and with a low survival rate. The findings, described in an article published in the journal Neuro-Oncology, pave the way for a search for more specific therapies.
bioengineer.org
Artificial intelligence model outperforms clinicians in diagnosing pediatric ear infections
An artificial-intelligence (AI) model built at Mass Eye and Ear was shown to be significantly more accurate than doctors at diagnosing pediatric ear infections in the first head-to-head evaluation of its kind, a research team working to develop the model for clinical use reported. An artificial-intelligence (AI) model built at...
bioengineer.org
Viruses rewire host cellular machinery to maximise viral production
The Molecular Virology Research Group at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), in collaboration with the Epitranscriptomics and RNA Dynamics group of the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG), has discovered a new mechanism whereby viruses modify cellular machinery to better read the instructions in the genome of the invading virus and thus produce high amounts of viral progeny. The study has been published in Nature Communications and was led by Juana Díez.
bioengineer.org
Can we reverse the effects of age related memory loss? Experts say yes
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2022. That figure is predicted to nearly double by 2050. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in...
bioengineer.org
Inactivated protein complex linked to Parkinson-like symptoms
Inactivation of a particular protein complex that plays a key role in keeping genes switched off leads to nerve cells not producing enough essential neurotransmitters. This could be part of the explanation for diseases such as Parkinson’s and anxiety disorders. This is the result of a discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Lund University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.
bioengineer.org
Moffitt researchers use computer modeling to understand how self-renewal processes impact skin cell evolution
TAMPA, Fla. — All normal human tissues acquire mutations over time. Some of these mutations may be driver mutations that promote the development of cancer through increased proliferation and survival, while other mutations may be neutral passenger mutations that have no impact on cancer development. Currently, it is unclear how the normal self-renewal process of the skin called homeostasis impacts the development and evolution of gene mutations in cells. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Moffitt Cancer Center used mathematical and computer modeling to demonstrate the impact of skin homeostasis on driver and passenger mutations.
bioengineer.org
Risk of non-typhoidal salmonella vascular infection increases with atherosclerosis, find NCKU researchers
Although foodborne bacteria are a common occurrence, some of them can cause serious and life-threatening infections. Non-typhoidal Salmonella (NTS) is one such bacterium, known to cause vascular infections (NTS vascular infections) with serious consequences. According to studies, such vascular infections develop in approximately 9%–40% of patients aged ≥50 years with NTS bacteremia. Clinical evidence points to the occurrence of vascular infection due to bacterial seeding in the damaged atherosclerotic aorta (fat and calcium plaque built-up in large blood vessel) of patients with NTS bacteremia, suggesting atherosclerosis to be a risk factor for developing infection. However, this association of NTS vascular infection and atherosclerosis lacks evidential support from rigorous clinical studies.
bioengineer.org
New therapeutic prospect for preeclampsia
Preeclampsia is a condition that affects the placenta during pregnancy and is dangerous for both the fetus and the mother. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm and the CNRS have proposed a new therapy, tested in two rodent models, that corrects the defects identified in placental cells, and restores placental and fetal weight. The treatment successfully lowers blood pressure in the mother and resolves the characteristic preeclampsia symptoms of excess protein in urine and cardiovascular abnormalities. The research was published on July 30 in the journal Redox Biology.
bioengineer.org
Treating, preventing heart attacks with human tissue models
WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 – A heart attack, or myocardial infarction, is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, resulting in 18 million deaths per year. These numbers are expected to increase in coming years because of cardiovascular complications from COVID-19. WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 – A heart...
bioengineer.org
Key step toward growing human kidneys in the laboratory
Kidney disease affects one in nine adults globally and the incidence of kidney failure is steadily rising around the world. Being able to grow working kidney tissue in a laboratory could help accelerate medical treatments for kidney disease and restore kidney function. The kidney forms normally in humans as a result of two building blocks– metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud. The laboratory of Joseph Bonventre, MD, PhD, Chief of the Renal Unit and Founding Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at the Brigham, figured out how to generate the first building block– metanephric mesenchyme– resulting in many components of the kidney from human stem cells seven years ago.
bioengineer.org
New cardiac rehabilitation guideline for women designed to improve their longevity and quality of life
Philadelphia, August 31, 2022 – Across the globe, women with cardiovascular disease (CVD) generally experience worse outcomes and are less likely to attend prevention and rehabilitation programs than men. A panel of experts convened by the International Council of Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (ICCPR) has developed a clinical practice guideline endorsed by 24 clinical societies worldwide to provide guidance to the cardiac rehabilitation community on how to deliver more effective women-focused programming. The guideline appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
bioengineer.org
New research shows no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth
Vaccination against COVID-19 during pregnancy is not associated with a higher risk of preterm birth, small for gestational age at birth, or stillbirth, concludes a new population based retrospective cohort study led by the CHEO Research Institute and the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Medicine. Vaccination against COVID-19 during...
Fortune
COVID-related deaths have helped push U.S. life expectancy down to its lowest level since 1996, new report says
Life expectancy for the U.S. population is 76.1 years, down from 77 years in 2020.
bioengineer.org
CT-derived body composition with deep learning predicts cardiovascular events
Leesburg, VA, August 31, 2022—According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), fully automated and normalized body composition analysis of abdominal CT has promise to augment traditional cardiovascular risk prediction models. Leesburg, VA, August 31, 2022—According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), fully automated and normalized body...
