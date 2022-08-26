Read full article on original website
James W. Philipps
Memorial services for James W. Philipps, 70, of Medaryville, formerly of Ft. Wayne, will be Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. ET at the St. Mark Lutheran Church in Medaryville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church. The Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville is in charge of arrangements.
Phebe Elizabeth “Liz” Ulery
Funeral services for Phebe Elizabeth “Liz” Ulery, 78, of Star City, will be Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac, with visitation there Monday, August 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Winamac.
Planning Process underway to Focus on Attracting Visitors to Downtown Knox
The Knox City Council discussed ways to attract people to the downtown area in their meeting last week. City of Knox Mayor Dennis Estok made clear that the old Moose Lodge location will not be converged into a parking lot. Instead, Estok added that plans will be made to hopefully revitalize the area to attract more people to downtown Knox.
Memorial Swinging Bridge Lighting Project Reaches Goal
The original fundraising goal of $300,000 has been reached for the Memorial Swinging Bridge lighting project in Winamac. Funds from this campaign will be used to add thousands of waterproof LED lights to the suspender cables, towers and under the walkway of Memorial Bridge, along with a computer system to control the timing and colors of the lights.
Narcan Training Set for August 31
The Starke Taskforce for Overdose Prevention, in partnership with Alcohol and Addictions Resource Center, is hosting free community Narcan training sessions in Knox Wednesday, August 31. Participants will be trained in how to use Narcan, an opiate antidote which reverses an opioid overdose. Opioids include heroin, fentanyl, methadone, and prescription...
Master Utility Plan Survey Helps City of Knox
The City of Knox received 58 responses from their Master Utility Plan Survey earlier this month. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok announced at the Knox City council meeting Tuesday, August 23 they were pleased with the responses and the surveys will help them moving forward. The City of Knox has applied...
Starke County, Pulaski County Candidates File for School Board
Candidates have filed for open school board seats in Starke County and in Pulaski County. For the Culver Community School Board, Amy M. Pugh filed for the At-Large B seat, while Kevin E. Falk filed for the District 3 seat and Jack L. Jones for the District 4 seat. Jones also filed in Pulaski County.
Pulaski County Election Board to Meet Today
The Pulaski County Election Board members will meet today where they will discuss a few items pertaining to the November General Election. Early voting is on the agenda for today’s meeting. Dates and times will be set, as well as where early voting will be held. Today’s Pulaski County...
Culver Town Council Gets Update on Unsafe Properties
The Town of Culver is moving forward with a demolition order for 709 Obispo. The property has been under enforcement for some time and the Culver Town Council will be opening demolition bids Tuesday, September 13 with the awarding of that bid on September 27. A demolition timeline will be available following the bid award.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
08/15/22 A Culver resident filed an identity theft report. 08/15/22 A North Judson resident complained that a dog bit granddaughter and now chasing small grandson and trying to bite him. 08/15/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State Road 10 and 100 W. in North...
Oregon-Davis School Corporation Approves Increase in Pay for Officials
The Oregon-Davis School Board discussed raising pay for officials that will be officiating games for the school this year. Oregon-Davis School Superintendent William Bennett said they have been having trouble scheduling officials for certain games. He added that increasing officials pay may help the school stay competitive to what other area schools are paying.
High Winds Cause Power Outages Across Northern Indiana
Strong thunderstorms and high winds caused elevated electric power outages across Northern Indiana Monday, August 29. NIPSCO and KVREMC crews continue their work to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible. NIPSCO announced that approximately 12,000 customers were affected. KVREMC announced that 2,246...
