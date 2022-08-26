ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

ABC6.com

Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
SWANSEA, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Narragansett Beer Offers Fresh Catch Summer Series

Narragansett Beer hosted Fresh Catch Summer Series: Crawfish Boil on July 14 at its brewery and taproom in Providence. Guests enjoyed crawfish, andouille and shrimp with jalapeño cheddar biscuits alongside ice-cold Fresh Catch Blonde Ale in the patio beer garden along with views of Narragansett Bay. Narragansett Fresh Catch is a blonde ale dry hopped with citra, resulting in a crisp, grapefruit finish. The 4.2% ABV ale celebrates the well-earned bounty of seafood that is part of the fabric of every New Englander.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Atlas Obscura

'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!

The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Biker found face down at creek following Stonington motorcycle crash

STONINGTON — Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash near the Ledyard town line Monday afternoon that left a rider in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Lantern Hill Road, Ledyard police said Tuesday. The agency responded to the scene and then assisted Stonington police as the lead agency for the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team, Capt. Kenneth Creutz said.
STONINGTON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
franklintownnews.com

Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month

Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
FRANKLIN, MA
travelexperta.com

5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss

I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford announces schedule for road surfacing on major city roads

The City’s Department of Public Infrastructure and contractors will be conducting overnight road surfacing on major city roads from Aug. 31 into early September. The schedule has been adjusted due to weather from the dates shown on the attached notice, which was distributed earlier this month to affected residents and businesses.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police issue details after Fall River woman facing potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in north end

A woman is facing serious injuries after being shot Monday evening in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stewart Street in response to a 911 call indicating that a female was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach.
FALL RIVER, MA

