Vera L. O’Brien, 91
Vera L. O’Brien, age 91, died August 26, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center, Loyalsock Township. Born April 29, 1931 in Shunk, PA, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Louetta (Brown) Caseman. Vera was a graduate of Elkland Township High School, the State Beauty School, Williamsport, and retired from Valley View Nursing Center. She was a member of Duboistown United Methodist Church and enjoyed camping, flower gardens, crocheting, making afghans, and bird watching.
F. Daniel Fry, 77
F. Daniel Fry, 77, of Loyalsock Township, passed away August 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. He was born February 23, 1945, in Williamsport, the son of the late Floyd L. and Anne M. (Welliver) Fry. Dan retired from Andritz Inc., Muncy. He graduated from Loyalsock Township High School and served...
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19
Sara Elise Hasselman, 19, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 8, 2003, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Jeffrey R. and Valerie L. (Dyer) Hasselman. Sara attended Loyalsock Township School District. She loved all things art and music, especially the...
John A. Decker, 80
John A. Decker, 80, of South Williamsport, died on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Encompass Nittany Valley Rehab Center, Pleasant Gap, PA. Born October 24, 1941, in Williamsport PA, he was the son of John Albert and Sarah Ella Fiester Decker. John graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1959 and entered the United States Navy, serving until October 1962. After working for the borough of South Williamsport and the South Williamsport Area School District, John spent the rest of his career working on the railroad as a freight train conductor, first for Conrail and then retiring from Norfolk Southern. His lifelong love of trains began with the gift of a Lionel model train set from his parents for his first Christmas.
Katherine Irene Barnhart, 81
Katherine Irene Barnhart, 81, of Hughesville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. She was born January 29, 1941, in Lock Haven, and is the daughter of Harry and Helen (Koch) Rogers. Katherine married Ronald K. Barnhart on June 23, 1962 and shared 56 years of marriage.
Anne M. (Leiphart) Ocker, 92
Anne M. (Leiphart) Ocker, 92, of Williamsport, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was married on June 27, 1970 to Robert E. Ocker, who survives, and they have shared 52 years as husband and wife. Anne was born on February 14, 1930...
Shirley A. Shaner, 94
On Friday, August 26, 2022, Shirley A. Shaner, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Shirley was born on July 5, 1928, in Williamsport to John and Edith (Donovan) Wagner. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1946. ON August 10, 1952,...
Stephen M. Sleboda, 79
Stephen M. Sleboda, 79 of Williamsport passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He and his wife the former Marge Rutski were married on June 4, 1966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022 at...
Richard G. Shuman, 81
Richard G. Shuman, 81, of Hughesville, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport. Born February 7, 1941, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late George G. and Rebecca L. (McKinney) Shuman. He and his wife, the former Yvonne I. Stahl, celebrated 39 years of marriage on May 29, 1983.
Darwin M. Higley, 87
Darwin M. Higley, 87, of Shunk, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home. Born December 18, 1934, in Forksville, he was the son of Clayton and Maude (Kunzman) Higley. Darwin married his 15 year old teenage sweetheart Phyllis Leutta Caseman on September 9, 1952. They celebrated 69 years of marriage just 16 days shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
Franklin A. Poust, Sr., 84
Franklin A. Poust, Sr., 84, of Unityville, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Manor Care North of Williamsport. Born March 20, 1938, in Danville, he was the son of Alvin and Margaret (Baylor) Poust. Frank married Ruth Temple on January 11, 1958 and shared 64 years of marriage.
Gautiel Hernandez, 78
Gautiel Hernandez, 78, of Williamsport passed away at home on August 24, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Isabela, Puerto Rico on May 2, 1944, a son of the late Ramon Hernandez and Manuela (Cortes) Hernandez. Gautiel retired after 24 years, from the furniture division...
Alexander J. Stoddart, 77
Alexander J. Stoddart, 77, of Third Street, Lock Haven passed away at home on August 19, 2022. He was born October 25, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Alexander Stoddart and Theresa Conlin Stoddart. Both of his parents were born in Scotland and immigrated to the US in 1923. He moved...
