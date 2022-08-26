John A. Decker, 80, of South Williamsport, died on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Encompass Nittany Valley Rehab Center, Pleasant Gap, PA. Born October 24, 1941, in Williamsport PA, he was the son of John Albert and Sarah Ella Fiester Decker. John graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1959 and entered the United States Navy, serving until October 1962. After working for the borough of South Williamsport and the South Williamsport Area School District, John spent the rest of his career working on the railroad as a freight train conductor, first for Conrail and then retiring from Norfolk Southern. His lifelong love of trains began with the gift of a Lionel model train set from his parents for his first Christmas.

