6sqft
Daffodils to be planted across NYC to honor New Yorkers lost to 9/11 and Covid
As a living memorial for those lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic, the open-space advocacy group New Yorkers for Parks last week launched The Daffodil Project. As New York’s largest annual volunteer program, the project distributes hundreds of thousands of daffodils to be planted by volunteers.
6sqft
Urbanspace to bring an outdoor holiday market to Brooklyn this year
Food hall operator Urbanspace, known for hosting annual holiday markets in Union Square and Columbus Circle, announced last week that it will be opening a new location in Downtown Brooklyn just in time for the holiday season. Located in Columbus Park in Downtown Brooklyn, the new Brooklyn Borough Hall market will open on November 28 and run through December 26. Applications are being accepted for vendors at the new market until September 1, which can be submitted here.
6sqft
On a colorful cobblestone block in Brooklyn Heights, a Greek Revival townhouse asks $4.9M
Photos courtesy of Virginia Carey/ Brown Harris Stevens. A Greek Revival townhouse on one of Brooklyn’s most picturesque cobblestone blocks is now available. Located in a row of colorful 19th-century homes on Brooklyn Heights‘ Joralemon Street, the pastel green residence at No. 43 measures 21 feet wide and is currently configured as two duplexes. Asking $4,900,000, the home measures roughly 3,200 square feet across four floors and boasts a charming rear garden and original details like its brick and brownstone facade, wide plank flooring throughout, and marble fireplaces.
6sqft
Inside Peachy Keen, a ’70s-inspired Times Square restaurant with funky decor and comfort food
An over-the-top dining experience bursting at the seams with color, patterns, and nostalgia opened in Times Square this summer. Peachy Keen is a sprawling restaurant with exaggerated 1970s-inspired interiors, decked out in a vibrant color scheme of coral, turquoise, orange, and pink with design elements like white ceramic tiles with pink grout and neon signs. The team behind the delightfully retro restaurant’s design is Wid Chapman Architects, the hospitality experts who designed New York City hot spots like Dhamaka and 70 Pine Street. Serving up inventive comfort food and funky cocktails, the all-day eatery is massive with a little over 140 seats, but pockets of tucked-away seating and banquettes provide space for private moments, too. Ahead, hear from architect Wid Chapman on how Peachy Keen’s colorful menu inspired the restaurant’s technicolor vibe, as well as the firm’s design process and his favorite thing to order from the new restaurant.
6sqft
Apply for 43 mixed-income units in the Bronx’s Morris Heights neighborhood, from $545/month
Renderings courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 43 mixed-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located at 2 Mount Hope Place in Morris Heights, the 11-story apartment building offers residents affordable units and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 40, 60, 90, and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $21,738 for a single person and $215,150 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $545/month for studios to $2,500/month for three bedrooms.
