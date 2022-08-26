Read full article on original website
Futurity
Coating keeps killing viruses and bacteria for months
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. As reported in the journal Matter, the coating proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Devises Simple, Quick Approach for Identifying Germs That Cause Food Poisoning with Color Variations
Researchers have devised a quick and easy approach for recognizing microorganisms that cause food poisoning. The researchers discovered the food poisoning bacteria E using these composites for test labels tied to bacteria. E. coli O26, E. coli O157 and S.aureus under a microscope, appears as white, red, and blue dispersed light, respectively.
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Popculture
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Scientists say they have found low-cost way to destroy cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
Scientists say they have found a way to eliminate, for the first time, cancer causing "forever chemicals" in everyday items like food packaging, non-stick frying pans, and women's makeup.
CDC: Dozens of people got diarrhea after playing in splash pads and ingesting fecal matter
Splash pads aren't always disinfected. Two outbreaks, which occurred days apart, involved two different germs — Shigella bacteria and norovirus.
foodsafetynews.com
Dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, buns recalled because of potential microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Company Inc. is recalling select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and buns that were used in limited products made between March 21 and April 25 following an expanded Lyons Magnus recall on Aug. 10 of a raw material used by the manufacturer of Golden Gloss glaze. Lyons Magnus is...
Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
Science Daily
Brain bubbles: Researchers describe the dynamics of cavitation in soft porous material
A tiny bubble popping within a liquid seems more fanciful than traumatic. But millions of popping vapor bubbles can cause significant damage to rigid structures like boat propellers or bridge supports. Can you imagine the damage such bubbles could do to soft human tissues like the brain? During head impacts and concussions, vapor bubbles form and violently collapse, creating damage to human tissue. Purdue University fluid mechanics researchers are now one step closer to understanding these phenomena.
Science Daily
Bacterial pathogens: New mechanism for bacterial polysaccharide export
In Gram-negative bacteria, which include some of the most devastating human pathogens, just two mechanisms for the export of polysaccharides have been identified so far. Now a Max Planck research team led by Lotte Søgaard-Andersen has identified an entirely novel third mechanism for how polysaccharides are exported. These findings pave the way toward a complete understanding of the mechanisms that mediate the protection, motility and interaction of many bacterial pathogens.
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
Scientists have discovered a cheap soapy solution that can destroy 'forever chemicals' — toxins in household products linked to cancer risk
Researchers at Northwestern University found that a chemical byproduct previously used in bladder pain medication can trigger PFAS breakdown.
Philips Recalls Some Ventilators Over Contaminated Plastic Component
The FDA is alerting patients, caregivers, and health care providers that Koninklijke Philips NV PHG Respironics recalled certain bi-level positive airway pressure machines that may contain plastic contaminated with a non-compatible material. If that plastic is in the device motor, it may release certain chemicals of concern called volatile organic...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women exposed to cancer-causing chemicals in dishware, hair coloring, plastics, and pesticides: study
Pregnant women in the U.S. are being exposed to chemicals like melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, according to researchers at UC San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Melamine and cyanuric acid were found in...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Diamond Growers recalls Almonds after testing finds Salmonella
UPDATED: Blue Diamond Growers told Food Safety News that 100 percent of the potentially impacted whole brown almonds involved in the recall were recovered. Additionally, the almonds were to be used as ingredients in food manufacturing and were not used in Blue Diamond branded consumer products. Blue Diamond Growers of...
Science Daily
Inactivated protein complex linked to Parkinson-like symptoms
Inactivation of a particular protein complex that plays a key role in keeping genes switched off leads to nerve cells not producing enough essential neurotransmitters. This could be part of the explanation for diseases such as Parkinson's and anxiety disorders. This is the result of a discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Lund University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.
Pregnant people exposed to cancer-linked chemicals in household items, dyes: study
(The Hill) – Pregnant people are being exposed through various household products to toxic compounds that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, a new study has found. Scientists identified two such compounds — the industrial chemical melamine and its byproduct cyanuric acid — in the...
Phys.org
We need to change how antibiotics target bacteria if we want them to keep working
While much of our attention during the past few years has been focused on COVID, a more insidious and more dangerous pandemic has been spreading unabated. This pandemic concerns antimicrobial resistance, which is when bacteria evade the antibiotics we use to treat them. You've probably heard these bacteria called "superbugs" in the mainstream press.
Science Daily
Microscopy technique reveals hidden nanostructures in cells and tissues
Inside a living cell, proteins and other molecules are often tightly packed together. These dense clusters can be difficult to image because the fluorescent labels used to make them visible can't wedge themselves in between the molecules. MIT researchers have now developed a novel way to overcome this limitation and...
