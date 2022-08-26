ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal's Blue Gators forced to play up again in season opener

When you have a successful football program, it can be difficult to find opponents. That's what is happening at Ascension Episcopal, which is 54-15 over the past five years. Last year, the Class 2A Blue Gators challenged Class 5A Lafayette High in the season opener. This year, the Blue Gators kick off the season at home against Class 4A Plaquemine with nondistrict games against Class 3A Patterson and 4A Breaux Bridge on the horizon.
theadvocate.com

St. Michael volleyball gets early season measuring stick in loss to Hannan

The St. Michael volleyball team wanted a strong test to begin its season, and it got one Tuesday night when it hosted two-time defending Division III champion Hannan. The Hawks didn’t trail in the match until the third set, but they rallied late in that one to finish off a sweep of the Warriors 25-12, 25-10, 25-21.
theadvocate.com

An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal

LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
KPEL 96.5

Monday’s Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

Louisiana's Powerball lottery luck continued with a big $150,000 win in Monday night's drawing of the popular multi-state lottery game. It marks the third big win that the state's lottery players have claimed in Powerball. The other two big wins came in last Wednesday's drawing. In that drawing from August...
