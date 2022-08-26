Read full article on original website
Ascension Episcopal's Blue Gators forced to play up again in season opener
When you have a successful football program, it can be difficult to find opponents. That's what is happening at Ascension Episcopal, which is 54-15 over the past five years. Last year, the Class 2A Blue Gators challenged Class 5A Lafayette High in the season opener. This year, the Blue Gators kick off the season at home against Class 4A Plaquemine with nondistrict games against Class 3A Patterson and 4A Breaux Bridge on the horizon.
Woodlawn to host U-High on Thursday at East Iberville; wet field surfaces may prompt other moves
Lightning prevented Woodlawn from playing its jamboree football game at home last week. Field conditions are forcing the Panthers, led by LSU quarterback commitment Rickie Collins, to host Class 3A power University High at 7 p.m. Thursday at East Iberville. “I was told Monday afternoon that we won’t be able...
Want to know who the top prep football teams are? Check out the LSWA's preseason polls
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses. Others receiving votes: Byrd 14, Alexandria 13, Carencro 11, John Curtis 9, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 9, Ouachita Parish 8, Ponchatoula 7, St. Augustine 2, Parkway 1. Class 4A. School Rec Pts. 1. Westgate (4) 0-0 112. 2. Warren...
Fambrough: Preseason rankings offer a starting point for No. 1 Zachary, other top teams
Another first for Zachary High football. And once again, it involves being first. The defending champion Broncos grabbed the No. 1 preseason Class 5A ranking from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. “No … we haven’t been ranked No. 1 before the season,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “It’s pretty humbling...
Here's the list of Louisiana's all-time winningest high school football coaches
Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
Scott Rabalais: LSU trying to make special teams special again by going under radar
You know the old saying — it’s not a party until something gets broken?. Well, special teams are special until something goes wrong. A botched snap. A shanked punt. A field goal attempt or, heaven forbid, an extra point try that clangs off an upright and comes thumping back to earth.
St. Michael volleyball gets early season measuring stick in loss to Hannan
The St. Michael volleyball team wanted a strong test to begin its season, and it got one Tuesday night when it hosted two-time defending Division III champion Hannan. The Hawks didn’t trail in the match until the third set, but they rallied late in that one to finish off a sweep of the Warriors 25-12, 25-10, 25-21.
LSU book excerpt: Rohan Davey helped usher in Tigers' golden age with championship run
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Monday marks six days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 6, Rohan Davey:. 6 Rohan Davey. QB, 1999-2001.
Prep Outlook: East Ascension's upcoming season includes games against powerhouse teams
Let's take a look at the 2022 East Ascension Spartans. Head Coach: Darnell Lee, sixth year, 43-25 overall. 2021 record: 6-5, lost to Zachary, 24-21, in the 5A regional round of the playoffs. Top players lost: QB Troy Dunn, WR Ja’quel Mack, LB Rionte Jones, OL Jayven Richardson, K Evan...
Some football tidbits with Zachary roots or random thought from a football junkie
Several years ago I made the mistake of trying to list former Zachary High School players competing in football at the college level and unfortunately made omissions that I greatly regret. Needless to say, there are so many former Broncos doing great things at the collegiate level that it is hard to keep up.
Breaking down why LSU could win — or lose — every game on the 2022 schedule
After nine months of preparation under new coach Brian Kelly, it’s almost time for LSU to play football again. The Tigers have an interesting schedule in his first year highlighted by the non-conference opener Sunday night against Florida State, a rare crossover game with Tennessee and Alabama at home.
Scott Rabalais: There's more to Brian Kelly's silence on the QB than a 'tactical' advantage
Brian Kelly knows who his starting quarterback is going to be, but he’s not ready to share with the class. “We’ve made a decision, but I’m not going to announce it publicly,” the LSU coach said Monday at his first weekly news conference. “I think it’s a tactical advantage for us not to announce it.”
All of LSU's specialists from last season are gone. Here's how a new group is coming together.
Special teams coordinator Brian Polian has a blunt message for LSU fans. “You’ve been spoiled. Like, you know that, right?” he said. “I think if anybody's got the expectation that our kicker will be able to go out and ping a 58-yarder because Cade (York) could do it — I don't think that's fair to the guys in the program.”
An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal
LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
The story of Eric Dooley, Southern's new coach, who 'checked all the boxes' as a great fit
The buzz in the Southern University field house lobby last Dec. 6 wasn’t just buzzy, it was palpable. A standing-room-only crowd of fans, administration, former players and coaches and media were anticipating something big, something special, something very Southern, something not seen on the Bluff for more than 40 years.
Timeline: See year's worth of incident reports from a Louisiana juvenile prison in turmoil
When the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie opened, it was heralded as a new kind of juvenile prison that would radically refocus on rehabilitation and therapeutic intervention. But a year’s worth of incident reports show turmoil, violence, and frequent disruptions to education. Read the full story: Dorm brawls,...
LSU vs. Florida State: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
A year after falling flat at UCLA in the season opener, LSU hopes to get the 2022 campaign going in the right direction when Brian Kelly leads the Tigers onto the field for the first time as head coach. LSU and Florida State kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday...
Monday’s Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana
Louisiana's Powerball lottery luck continued with a big $150,000 win in Monday night's drawing of the popular multi-state lottery game. It marks the third big win that the state's lottery players have claimed in Powerball. The other two big wins came in last Wednesday's drawing. In that drawing from August...
Update on evacuation at Donald Gardner Stadium during Friday jamboree
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon provided more details about an incident that led to the evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium .
What Brian Kelly's history of managing quarterbacks tells us about LSU's competition
For over seven months now, most discussions about LSU football have focused on the ongoing quarterback competition. Everyone wants to know who coach Brian Kelly will start in his first year. Does he choose the dual-threat veteran transfer? Or does he pick the high-upside underclassman with a talented arm?. It...
