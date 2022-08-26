Special teams coordinator Brian Polian has a blunt message for LSU fans. “You’ve been spoiled. Like, you know that, right?” he said. “I think if anybody's got the expectation that our kicker will be able to go out and ping a 58-yarder because Cade (York) could do it — I don't think that's fair to the guys in the program.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO