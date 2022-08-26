Read full article on original website
Some background on Platte County’s mystery candidate
Mystery solved. Kind of. Let me explain. The Republican primary race for Platte County Recorder of Deeds was a battle between two candidates who basically did not campaign for office. The public, heck the media, too, knew little, if anything about either candidate. With the Democrats not putting forth a candidate for the recorder position, the winner of the Republican primary would almost assuredly be elected in the November general eelction to replace Gloria Boyer, retiring recorder of deeds.
Evergy should be called Nevergy
Enjoying my weekly habit of reading the Landmark and getting some news about my “home” country. Two things caught my eyes this week. First, what is the deal with using crazy acronyms for companies and event facilities? Every time I read about the KC Chiefs stadium I wonder who was the “word master” that came up with GEHA for the stadium. Oh yes I know that naming rights for event facilities is BIG money, but GEHA? Every time I see that I want to yell “yea haw”!!!!
15 Years Ago–August 29, 2007
A longtime court reporter committed suicide in the Platte County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the 50-year-old man of Parkville died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found about 4:20 p.m. by a cleaning crew in a restroom that is connected to the jury deliberation room on the first floor of the courthouse. The man had worked in the courthouse for more than 20 years and had served as a court reporter for multiple judges in that time. Cpt. Frank Hunter of the Platte County Sheriff’s Department said the man killed himself with his own gun, a weapon he had purchased earlier that day.
