Bridgeport, CT

Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom II

Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in the second of two galleries below. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bridgeport to See 25 Sections of City Facing Potential Water Issues for Period of August 29 through Sept. 9

Please be advised that the Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City of Bridgeport. This is an on-going project that will continue through Fall 2022. City Employees will be flushing fire hydrants, weather permitting, Monday, August 29, 2022 through Friday, September 9, 2022, in the following...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
