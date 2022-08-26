ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdot.gov

Throwback Thursday: Connecting the Valley, one freeway at a time

The summer of 1988 was, indeed, a memorable one. An historic heat wave had folks Sweatin’ to the Oldies in much of the country, the Summer Olympics in Seoul was the last to feature the Soviet Union and East Germany, coincidentally, the two nations with the most medals in the competition, and Roger Rabbit made his big screen debut in a cinematic masterstroke.
ARIZONA STATE
azdot.gov

EB I-10 closed at Queen Creek Road

PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Queen Creek Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a serious crash. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. All eastbound traffic must exit at Queen Creek Road; the Queen Creek on-ramp is also closed.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy