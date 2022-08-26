Florida housing prices remain high, while other regions decline. Home sales prices peaked this summer in more than two dozen areas of the country, where costs are now coming down, but South Florida remains burdened with more properties and lean inventory. According to a Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University of July housing price review that compared historical trends, many of the cities that saw a decline in value or value were in the western states, including California, Colorado, Oregon and Utah. No Florida city was among the 27 markets that experienced declines. More from the Service and the Palm Beach Post.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO