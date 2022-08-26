ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridatrend.com

Telehealth use remains high among rural, older Medicaid members in Florida

Telehealth use remains high among rural, older Medicaid members in Florida. Among Medicaid patients in Florida, those in rural areas and older than 65 used telehealth more than their counterparts, highlighting the need for continued access to virtual care for vulnerable populations, according to a new report. The report, published by Elevance Health's Public Policy Institute, includes data from members enrolled in Florida's Simply Healthcare Medicaid plans. [Source: mHealth Intelligence]
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida housing prices remain high, while other regions decline

Florida housing prices remain high, while other regions decline. Home sales prices peaked this summer in more than two dozen areas of the country, where costs are now coming down, but South Florida remains burdened with more properties and lean inventory. According to a Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University of July housing price review that compared historical trends, many of the cities that saw a decline in value or value were in the western states, including California, Colorado, Oregon and Utah. No Florida city was among the 27 markets that experienced declines. More from the Service and the Palm Beach Post.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Monday's Daily Pulse

At Kennedy Space Center, a crush of visitors and contractors greet Artemis era. UPDATE: The August 29 morning launch has been scrubbed, the next launch window is slated for September 2. Stay tuned for more Artemis coverage at FloridaTrend.com. Monday’s planned launch of Artemis 1 as the first chapter of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridatrend.com

COVID-19 Cases Drop, Deaths Near 80,000

The number of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 dropped during the past two weeks, while pandemic deaths are nearing 80,000, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health. The data showed that 43,703 people tested positive for COVID-10 from Aug. 19 through Thursday, after 45,416 tested...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy