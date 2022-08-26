ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AL

Pleasant Valley’s Raiders Rumble in the Hills

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4wH9_0hWciHy900
Calhoun Journal

August 26, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Pleasant Valley, AL – PV girls, Lincoln boys pull out tight team races in Pleasant Valley’s Raiders Rumble in the Hills; Jacksonville’s Sloughfy, Munford’s Frank win individual races

Girls scores: Pleasant Valley 55, Jacksonville 57, Lincoln 80, LAMP 85, Sylvania 105, Ohatchee 122, Munford 191.
Boys scores: Lincoln 40, Pleasant Valley 43, LAMP 88, Jacksonville 117, Hokes Bluff 147, Ohatchee 172, Sylvania 187, Gadsden City 233, Westbrook Christian 245.

GIRLS TOP 10BOYS TOP 10Sarah Sloughfy, Jacksonville22:15.03Dakota Frank, Munford17:20.47Emma Easterling, Jacksonville23:29.26Landon Perdue, LAMP17:36.25Macie Roper, Pleasant Valley24:56.47Cayden Nelson, Pleasant Valley17:48.59Allie Shaw, Pleasant Valley25:00.62Aaron Davis, Lincoln18:31.69Ashlie Easterwood, Ohatchee25:15.40Ben Guthrie, Lincoln18:31.79Ava Cain, LAMP25:26.53Agustin Lemur, LAMP18:35.22Aubree Cleveland, Sylvania25:29.97Braxton Williams, Pleasant Valley18:44.20Gracie Easterling, Jacksonville25:35.32Jaden Veazey, Pleasant Valley18:44.78Alexzandria Byrd, Lincoln25:35.72Travis Cooley, Lincoln18:45.64Jonna Graham, Sylvania25:39.87Jack Wiggins, Lincoln18:54.59

