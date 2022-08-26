Pleasant Valley, AL – PV girls, Lincoln boys pull out tight team races in Pleasant Valley’s Raiders Rumble in the Hills; Jacksonville’s Sloughfy, Munford’s Frank win individual races
Girls scores: Pleasant Valley 55, Jacksonville 57, Lincoln 80, LAMP 85, Sylvania 105, Ohatchee 122, Munford 191. Boys scores: Lincoln 40, Pleasant Valley 43, LAMP 88, Jacksonville 117, Hokes Bluff 147, Ohatchee 172, Sylvania 187, Gadsden City 233, Westbrook Christian 245.
Alexandria, AL – Alexandria returns to the floor after missing last weekend’s tournament due to illness, sweeps three opponents TUESDAY MATCHES Jacksonville, Ashville at Cherokee County Munford 3, Pleasant Grove 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-15) Piedmont at Faith Christian Westbrook Christian 3, Gaston 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-12) Anniston, Cleburne County at White Plains Cleburne County 3, […]
It will be a matchup of Top 5 teams when Jacksonville hosts Handley Friday night to open their region schedule. Handley is No. 2 and Jacksonville No. 4 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide high school football poll.
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs will lead the way down Noble Street on Thursday, September 8th, for their annual homecoming parade! The parade will encompass the same route as the Christmas Parade with the line up beginning at 4:00 pm in the Anniston City Meeting Center parking lot, and the parade starting at 5:00 pm.
Calhoun County, AL – After reviewing and confirming the numbers, Brennan Clay has been declared Player of the Year in a competitive 2022 County Tour season; includes updated Match Play bracket By Al Muskewitz Brennan Clay left the golf course Sunday night disappointed he came so close but didn’t reach the No. 1 item on his […]
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Director of Strategic Communications for JSU, Buffy Lockette the Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members.
Jacksonville, AL – Per Chris Patterson, Jacksonville Water, Gas, and Sewer Manager, the water will be off most of today starting at 8:00 am to change out a leaking valve and saddle. The area affected will be Lynn Dr. The facilities affected as far as the city knows at this time will be Brookstone Village and Hickory Run 2. The city may be able to keep Hickory Run 1 on.
UPDATE: Per Anniston and Oxford Main Street this event has been postponed until Saturday, November 19th. Oxford and Anniston, AL – On Saturday, September 10th choose your city! Starting in Simons Park in Oxford the battle continues. Main Street Anniston and Main Street Oxford have partnered together to bring you the second annual Rivalry Run! Participants will register to run for Team Anniston or Team Oxford (you may choose your team by selecting the team shirt and your corresponding size when signing up online). The City with the most runners will be deemed the Main Street Rivalry Run Champion till the following year. So make plans to support the city you love!
Oxford, AL – On September 2nd and 3rd. Come by during regular business hours. This event is by Buddy’s Home Furnishings located at 43 Elm St, Oxford, AL 36203. Join them this weekend, September 2nd & 3rd, for the Grand Opening event at Buddy’s in Oxford, Alabama. You could win 1 of 12 prizes they are giving away on top of our incredible deals! They can’t wait to see you. Buddy’s Home Furnishings is the largest independent home furnishings rent-to-own company.
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, August 27th the Brandon Butler Band will be live from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. Join Butler, Josh Erwin, and Stan Jones at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub! This venue has great food, atmosphere, and beverages! The band is excited to bring some entertainment to Anniston.
Anniston, AL – If you can unlock the code on Sunday, September 4th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Berman Museum will hold a Codes and Ciphers class. Morse, Enigma, Pigpen, Book, Steganography, Jefferson – what do all of these things have in common? They are all types of codes or ciphers. Join the Educational Interpreters each Sunday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to learn about different codes and ciphers used throughout history. Then, spend some time writing and deciphering messages.
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 1, has caused road blockage. All lanes on Post Oak Road near Stadium Drive, in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Anniston, AL – Come shopping with Birmingham Estate Sales LLC at this wonderful estate sale!! They have something for everyone and it ALL MUST GO by Saturday!!. Please contact realtor Teri Acker at 256.310.2054 for more information on this fabulous property!
Jacksonville, AL – There have been new developments in the homicide of victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, that occurred in Jacksonville on August 21, 2022 [see original story]. Investigators have been reviewing the evidence collected at the scene as well as multiple interviews with witnesses. During this review, Chief Marcus Wood explained, “This is a very complex and fluid investigation where our investigators are looking over statements and reviewing evidence. We have been able to find inconsistencies with some of the statements that have led to where we currently are.”
Anniston, AL – O nThursday, September 8th from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm you can give blood at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Join the American Red Cross at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County for a blood drive. If you would like to pre-register for a donation, please follow this link to sign up:
