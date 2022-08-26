Pleasant Valley’s Raiders Rumble in the Hills

UPDATE: Per Anniston and Oxford Main Street this event has been postponed until Saturday, November 19th. Oxford and Anniston, AL – On Saturday, September 10th choose your city! Starting in Simons Park in Oxford the battle continues. Main Street Anniston and Main Street Oxford have partnered together to bring you the second annual Rivalry Run! Participants will register to run for Team Anniston or Team Oxford (you may choose your team by selecting the team shirt and your corresponding size when signing up online). The City with the most runners will be deemed the Main Street Rivalry Run Champion till the following year. So make plans to support the city you love!

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO