Read full article on original website
Related
Two juveniles arrested after vandalism incidents at Pyle Middle School
by Montgomery County Police Department Gaithersburg, MD – Two juvenile males from Bethesda have been arrested,...
Anne Arundel County Police Announce Officer of the Month
Anne Arundel County, Maryland – the Anne Arundel County Police Department, has named Corporal Foster...
Two students arrested for bringing handguns to Suitland High School on the first day of school
SUITLAND, MD – two Suitland teenagers were arrested and charged for bringing guns to school...
Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop
An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern York County police officer catches commercial burglars red handed
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – police in northern York County were able to capture two suspects...
Police Seeking Suspect in I-495 Shooting
FAIRFAX, VA – Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle while...
Howard County Police Blotter: Here’s what’s happening
Howard County Police Blotter for August 30, 2022 HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County...
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
19-Year-Old Arrested After Annapolis Shooting Sent One To The Hospital
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Ct. in regards to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was air lifted to an area trauma center in critical condition.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Frederick shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Frederick, Maryland- detectives from the Frederick Police Department are conducting an investigation after a shooting...
Suspect charged for two robberies of same store in Frederick City
FREDERICK,D – police in Frederick have arrested a man wanted for at least two robberies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Serious Crash in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Alexandria police officers are investigating a serious traffic crash that occurred on...
weaa.org
Report: Baltimore City Schools mistakenly sends email to parents that contained private comments from officials
"North Avenue is having a discussion on how transparent to be with parents. Instead of just telling them the absolute truth of the situation, they decide not to do that. And keep in mind, this is the second highest ranking official at North Avenue." - Chris Papst, Investigative Reporter.
Wbaltv.com
Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
Bay Net
Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
Suspects Involved in D.C. Rape And Robbery Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a First-Degree Sexual Abuse...
fox5dc.com
Hundreds of guns collected during buyback event in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County officials did their part Saturday to collect hundreds of guns from residents in Rockville. The Rockville City Police Department teamed up with the Montgomery County State's Attorneys Office and Montgomery County Public Schools to sponsor a gun buyback event. Long lines of cars could be...
Greenbelt police make arrest after strong-armed ATM robbery
GREENBELT, MD – the Greenbelt Police Department, made an arrest after residents alerted police of...
Shore News Network
112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0