ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop

An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
WHITE PLAINS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back

Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy