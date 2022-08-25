Read full article on original website
DOVER, Del. - A Wilmington man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop in Dover. Dover police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation near the intersection of West Division and South New street. Officers said they made contact with 23-year-old Omar Anderson and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police said a search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been concealed inside of the glove compartment, and approximately 4 grams of marijuana. Anderson was taken into custody without incident.
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
Two people caught rummaging through vehicles in Montgomery County were also busted with marijuana, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 3900 block of Shelley Drive when they saw two people with flashlights near the driveway of a home around 4:05 a.m. on July 1m, Lower Moreland police said.
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A suspect is still on the loose after a man was shot to death in Atlantic City last week, according to the prosecutor's office. Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy, of Philadelphia, was killed during a shooting on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Thursday. Two...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Lexus vehicle that was stolen during a violent car-jacking was found smashed in Lawncrest, police say. The suspect abandoned the car after a crash on the 3600 block of Newtown Avenue in Lawncrest.Police say the owner was likely pistol-whipped when the car was taken about a half hour earlier on the 5700 block of Front Street.No further information is available at this time.
by Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office MAYS LANDING NJ – On August 24, 2022, Kevin Wade,...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
Police say the victims are in their late teens or early 20s.
