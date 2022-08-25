ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

29-year-old Temple Hills man dies two weeks after shooting, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man who was shot in Temple Hills two weeks ago has died, police say. When patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Colebrook Drive at about 3 a.m., Sunday, August 14, they found Anton Meachum, 29, of Temple Hills outside with gunshot wounds.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police

A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Daily Voice

DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
popville.com

Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back

Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Motorcycle Crash#D C#Marlboro#Pgpd
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles

Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Police investigating Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy