Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WJLA
29-year-old Temple Hills man dies two weeks after shooting, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man who was shot in Temple Hills two weeks ago has died, police say. When patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Colebrook Drive at about 3 a.m., Sunday, August 14, they found Anton Meachum, 29, of Temple Hills outside with gunshot wounds.
NBC Washington
Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police
A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said. Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday. Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being...
DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say. Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Motorcyclist killed in Felton crash
FENTON, DE – Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fenton that took place...
Police Seeking Suspect in I-495 Shooting
FAIRFAX, VA – Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle while...
popville.com
Helicopter Circling in Columbia Heights, Shooting in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave NE, Carjacking in Hill East Last Night and MPD releases more info about Shooting of Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back
Catherine and many others write around 7am this morning: “Does anyone know why on earth there’s a helicopter circling above Columbia Heights at this hour???”. Besides it being a park police helicopter not much else is known as of 9am, stay tuned. From MPD around 6am: “Shooting Investigation...
Suspect charged for two robberies of same store in Frederick City
FREDERICK,D – police in Frederick have arrested a man wanted for at least two robberies...
Suspect Sought in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old Silver Spring Man
Detectives with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an August 25 shooting that killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. “At approximately 8:16 p.m. [on Thursday, August 25], members of the First District responded to the [800...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old Maryland girl
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals in Suitland, Maryland. On Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Dr. around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according...
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
'Does somebody need to die?' | Neighbors fear for their safety after car crashes into front yard on Alabama Avenue, SE DC
WASHINGTON — A driver lost control of his car in Southeast D.C., It hopped the curb and crashed into Ron Moten’s front yard. This is the third time a car has destroyed his and his housemate’s property. He and his neighbors along the busy stretch of Alabama Avenue fear a life may be taken next.
Three Overnight Shootings, One Fatal, Reported In Baltimore Within Two Hours: Police
A teenage girl is dead and several others are injured following a violent night in Baltimore, authorities say. The first shooting left two 40-year-old men shot in their "lower extremities" after an attack around 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of James Street, Monday, Aug. 29, say Baltimore police. The...
Frederick shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Frederick, Maryland- detectives from the Frederick Police Department are conducting an investigation after a shooting...
Teen shoots fellow suspect in botched carjacking attempt in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated attempted carjacking from last month. A teenage would-be carjacker is being treated for a gunshot wound he received from a fellow teen suspect after a botched attempt to take an Uber driver's vehicle in southeast D.C. on Monday.
Greenbelt police make arrest after strong-armed ATM robbery
GREENBELT, MD – the Greenbelt Police Department, made an arrest after residents alerted police of...
Construction Worker Killed in Fall from Roof in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA. – A construction worker in Alexandria was killed after falling from a roof...
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
Police investigating Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue Northeast around 6 a.m. An officer patrolling nearby heard gunfire in the area. When...
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
Suspects Involved in D.C. Rape And Robbery Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a First-Degree Sexual Abuse...
Shore News Network
