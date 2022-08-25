Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police
A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
3 people shot in 2 days in central Pa. city: police
Two men and a woman were shot in separate incidents this week in Lancaster, police said. The first shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of South Ann Street, according to Lancaster city police. A man was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
Suspect charged in Harrisburg shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green...
Man arrested after attack with rock at East Shore motel
A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
Couple charged in shooting leaving one man dead
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman are being charged with homicide after police say they were involved in a shooting that took place last week that left one man dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are being charged with homicide in […]
Central Pa. nightclub shooting suspect charged with attempted homicide
A York man tried to shoot another man to death after they got into an argument at a York nightclub nearly a year ago, police said in court documents charging the suspect with attempted homicide. Kenneth N. Ray, 39, is charged with attempted homicide in connection to a Sept. 29,...
York woman arrested in connection to Tioga County shooting: police
YORK, Pa. — A man and a York woman were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 26 in Tioga County. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, from York, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and related charges. Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, from Bethlehem, was...
2 men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m. (August 31): State Police have identified the two suspects as Marquis Thompson, 26, of McDonough, GA, and Stephon Scott, 24, of Newburgh, NY. They are accused of stealing a 2021 Genesis G70 in Lebanon County and eluding attempts from police to stop...
Man convicted of assaulting Camp Hill prison guard
A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Lancaster shooting under investigation; one hurt
A man was rushed to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city of Lancaster Tuesday night. Details were spare, but city police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Second and Pearl streets at 9:55 p.m. for a reported shooting, and found the victim.
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
Lebanon County DA potential conflict of interest clouds Trooper shooting report
(WHTM) – For the second time in two years the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office ruled an on-duty State Trooper was justified in killing another person. That decision is raising questions because the district attorney, Pier Hess Graf, is married to a State Trooper. In her 46-page report,...
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
Police Investigating Convenience Store Burglary in Manchester
Manchester, PA- a suspect who robbed the commercial business in Manchester, did everything but smile...
Harrisburg police investigate fatal Friday night crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a crash that took place Friday night at South Cameron and Shanois Streets that left two people dead. At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from various injuries, including, Washington Collier, 67, of Harrisburg, who was declared dead at the scene.
Nurse stole 97-year-old patient's debit card in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
