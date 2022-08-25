ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found

A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bicycle Theft#Bike
wrnjradio.com

Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: HCB STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a fire on the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive in Holiday City Berkeley. This is a developing story and we have no additional details available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 in Lacey which involves an entrapment and a report of one unconscious victim. We have no additional information at this time, however, should additional information become available we will update our page.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack

In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

112K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy