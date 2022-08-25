Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Crash in Berkeley
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township issued a traffic warning overnight after the...
17-year-old charged as an adult in weekend shooting of another teenager in Suitland
SUITLAND, MD – Police in Suitland have announced that a 17 year old male has...
Delaware State Police Phone Number Spoofed in Statewide Phone Scam
by Delaware Strate Police The Delaware State Police is issuing the following advisory for a...
D.C. Police Need Help Identifying Armed Robber
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was robbed at gunpoint in the early hours Friday morning....
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Send North Jersey Gun Trafficker to Prison
From the Desk of New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin TRENTON –Acting Attorney General Matthew J....
Missing boater who prompted NJ coast search is found
A boater who the Coast Guard and State Police had searched for all night was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning after a harrowing night. Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was reported missing by a friend when he did not return from a sail when expected around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Friends notified the Coast Guard around 9:30 p.m. The friend had been concerned because Hosford did not have a life jacket, whistle or any other safety gear on board his boat.
D.C. Victim Robbed At Gunpoint, Then Shot
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was robbed at gunpoint, and after he did not comply...
Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
Parsippany Police Police Offer Active Threat Education to Community
PARSIPPANY, NJ – With the support of Mayor James R. Barberio, the Parsippany Police Department’s...
23-Year-Old Killed in Rear-End Crash with Dump Truck on I-195
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ – 23-year-old Torry Flim was killed when his Hyundai Elantra rear-ended a...
NJ driver, avoiding deer, crashes through telephone pole and hits house
UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A driver who swerved to avoid hitting a deer ended up hitting the side of a home Sunday morning. The man was driving a silver Ford SUV at about 8:30 a.m. when he drove through a telephone pole and came to a stop on the property at the corner of County Road 625 and Country Acres Drive.
As Hunting Season Nears, Maryland Resource Police Recruits Learn the Law
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Recruits from the Maryland Natural Resources Police were trained on hunting laws...
New York State Trooper Dive Team Trains for River Operations
by New York State Police ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY – Last week, Members from our...
BERKELEY: HCB STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a report of a fire on the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive in Holiday City Berkeley. This is a developing story and we have no additional details available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 in Lacey which involves an entrapment and a report of one unconscious victim. We have no additional information at this time, however, should additional information become available we will update our page.
New York State Police Continue to Monitor and Minnewaska Wildfire
ULSTER COUNTY, NY – The National Guard was deployed on Tuesday to assist in battling...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
