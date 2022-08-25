Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man fires gun at clerk in Columbus after being refused to sell single cigarette
Columbus, OH- police in Columbus are investigating after a clerk at the store was shot...
Your Radio Place
UPDATE: 3 Suspects remain on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Patrol is continuing its search for 3 males reportedly involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle today on Hickle Road, near Banner, North of 146 and West of 821 west of the old Shenandoah riding club. The...
Camera catches man allegedly trying to steal car, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say broke into the window of a car and tried to steal on the southeast side. Police say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that the man broke the window of a car at the 2800 block of Citizens Place and tried to steal it […]
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects in east Columbus car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a car on the east side. Police said the car was stolen on Aug. 20, from an apartment complex on East Livingston Avenue. A male suspect broke one of the vehicle's window and...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police release body-cam videos from 3 police shootings in last 8 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a push for "full transparency," the Columbus Division of Police released on Tuesday body-cam footage from three police shootings over the last eight days. "We're committed to full transparency and sharing as much as we can as quickly as we are able to do...
Bodycam video shows Columbus police officer fatally shooting man while serving warrant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video of three shootings involving officers on Tuesday, one of which was deadly. Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke ahead of a press coverage saying the city is committed to full transparency and sharing as much information as it can without compromising any active investigations.
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street. Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she […]
Your Radio Place
Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
Mail at Groveport post office stolen from drop boxes
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — All the contents inside the mail drop boxes in front of the Groveport post office were stolen overnight Monday, according to Groveport police. Police say a suspect broke into the two outdoor mailboxes at the post office on Main Street and stole everything that was inside. Groveport PD mentioned a possible […]
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crimes division is asking for help identifying two suspects in the theft of catalytic converters. On June 13 around 8:12 a.m. two suspects, one male, and one female, stole catalytic converters from vehicles near the 900 block of Ebner Street. Anyone...
Columbus bike thief tried to pawn stolen bicycle
Columbus, Ohio — police in Columbus are searching for a bike thief after the suspect...
Family of man who died in Columbus hit-and-run demanding justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A daughter is asking for answers after her father died in a hit-and-run crash in late June. 10TV spoke with LaTasha Toone who said her father, 59-year-old Craig Harper, was riding his bike home from work after midnight on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.
Two women shot Sunday morning in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH – police in Columbus are investigating after two women were found shot inside...
Unsafe living, criminal activity among accusations in lawsuit against South Franklinton apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An apartment complex in South Franklinton that Columbus police has been called to hundreds of times in the past 12 months is being sued by the city. The City of Columbus announced Tuesday that City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit to declare the Southpark Apartments — among the largest […]
sciotopost.com
Man Charged with Trafficking Drugs after Hiding in Tarlton Gas Station Bathroom
Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home
Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
sciotopost.com
Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?
Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
