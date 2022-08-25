ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Police searching for 2 suspects in east Columbus car theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a car on the east side. Police said the car was stolen on Aug. 20, from an apartment complex on East Livingston Avenue. A male suspect broke one of the vehicle's window and...
Your Radio Place

Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
NBC4 Columbus

Mail at Groveport post office stolen from drop boxes

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — All the contents inside the mail drop boxes in front of the Groveport post office were stolen overnight Monday, according to Groveport police. Police say a suspect broke into the two outdoor mailboxes at the post office on Main Street and stole everything that was inside. Groveport PD mentioned a possible […]
sciotopost.com

Man Charged with Trafficking Drugs after Hiding in Tarlton Gas Station Bathroom

Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Two Deaths Inside Home

Chillicothe- Chillicothe police are at the home of a death investigation of two people dead in a home. Around 4 pm Chillicothe was called to a home located at 660 block of Cedar street. Witnesses told Sciotopost that they had the area blocked off, and investigators were inside the home.
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
sciotopost.com

Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?

Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
