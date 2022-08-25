Read full article on original website
Atlantic City Robbery Suspect Captured by Police Had Gun, Drugs
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A robbery suspect wanted by police in Atlantic City was captured...
Atlantic City Narcotics Investigators Charge Drug Dealer During Surveillance Operation
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Mays Landing drug dealer was observed selling drugs as detectives...
Suspect Found Guilty of Murder in Tracy “Mia” Green Trial
PHILADELPHIA (PRESS RELEASE) – Following a six-day trial, a jury found Abdullah I. El-Amin (DOB: guilty...
Atlantic City car Jacker sentenced to prison and forced to pay for damages to victim’s car
by Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office MAYS LANDING NJ – On August 24, 2022, Kevin Wade,...
Police Seize Guns, Charge 8 in $100k Jersey Drug Bust
BRIDGETON, NJ – the New Jersey State police charged eight people seized guns and confiscated...
Staten Island Man Pleads Guilty to Fleeing Seaside Heights Police While Intoxicated
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – A man from Staten Island who was caught driving the wrong...
Philadelphia Police Seeking to Identify Suspects in Shooting Last Week
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for...
Group of Men Attack and Shoot Man After Dinner at Philadelphia Restaurant
Philadelphia, PA- the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on August...
Man Knocked Out During Seaside Heights Bar Fight
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – A man was knocked unconscious during a fight at a Seaside...
Police Investigating Convenience Store Burglary in Manchester
Manchester, PA- a suspect who robbed the commercial business in Manchester, did everything but smile...
Philadelphia Vietnamese Restaurant Robbed by Perp Claiming he Had Gun
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen...
Motorcyclist killed in Felton crash
FENTON, DE – Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fenton that took place...
13-Year-Old Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old...
Asbury Park Pastor Fears Toms River Shooting Could Lead to More Violence
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A pastor speaking out on behalf of the family of the...
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
Philadelphia Police Searching for Missing Eldery Woman
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Millville Man Killed in Middle Township Crash
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Middle Township police today have identified the man killed in last...
Two Shot, in Critical Condition in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for...
Amber Alert Issued for Missing 16-Year-Old in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
Man Robbed at Gunpoint While Pumping Gas at Philadelphia Gas Station
Philadelphia, PA- a man was robbed at a Philadelphia gas station while pumping gas, according...
