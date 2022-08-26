ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Jacksonville Daily Record

McDonald’s to rebuild at Merrill and Townsend

McDonald’s wants to demolish and rebuild its 41-year-old Arlington restaurant at 7245 Merrill Road, near Townsend Boulevard. McDonald’s USA LLC is the developer and Integrity Engineering & Development Services Inc. of Dacula, Georgia, is the civil engineer. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans. “The proposed development consists...
msn.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
Action News Jax

Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations

Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Action News Jax

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tracking tropical waves

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
dcwitness.org

Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
