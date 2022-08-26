Read full article on original website
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
msn.com
Lakesha Burton cancels Monday's debate with Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters
* The above video is from a previous unrelated story. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton has pulled out of tonight's debate with T.K. Waters scheduled to take place in front of members of the Fraternal Order of Police, according to her campaign manager, Marlo Zarka. "I do not feel the...
Orange Park mom, Florida’s Attorney General working to end drug use within our youth
CALY COUNTY, Fla. — Your college years can be some of your best years. They can also be some of your most dangerous, according to Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody. Moody is warning college kids about the use of fentanyl saying, “one pill can kill.”. >>> STREAM...
floridapolitics.com
Garrett Dennis urges scrutiny about Jax Chamber funding while leaving City Council
Dennis' replacement on the Council has already been picked. An outgoing Jacksonville City Councilman sought information on how the city’s disbursements to the local Chamber of Commerce have been spent in one of his final acts on the Council. Democrat Garrett Dennis wrote a letter to Council Auditor Kim...
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening first Jacksonville restaurant in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, with roots in Texas and Florida, intends to open its first Jacksonville area restaurant in Claire Lane Center in Mandarin. Area developer Dan Rainville, a joint venture partner, said Aug. 26 he hopes to open in February or March and hire 55-65 employees. Construction could start in November.
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
Jacksonville Daily Record
McDonald’s to rebuild at Merrill and Townsend
McDonald’s wants to demolish and rebuild its 41-year-old Arlington restaurant at 7245 Merrill Road, near Townsend Boulevard. McDonald’s USA LLC is the developer and Integrity Engineering & Development Services Inc. of Dacula, Georgia, is the civil engineer. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans. “The proposed development consists...
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
msn.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jacksonville. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations
Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement
Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources. The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources say the assignment is imminent. Williams stepped down...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tracking tropical waves
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Meet Jacksonville's greatest living architect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is a city that has seen incredible changes over the past 60 years, and one of the men at the center of many of those changes is architect Ted Pappas. Author Tim Gilmore recently wrote a book about Pappas and will present it at the...
News4Jax.com
Duval County Public Schools has laptops and hotspots available for students in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DCPS announced on social media they are taking applications for laptops and hotspots for students in need. It’s part of a federal grant called the Emergency Communications Fund. The district has 43,000 laptops for students and they are asking all families in need to fill...
JEA customers claim they never got notification of water boil advisory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: 8.27.22 9:00 a.m. Karen McAllister with JEA hopes to lift the advisory Sunday morning. She stated that JEA requires 48 hours of clear testing before they would be able to lift the advisory. Original Story:. Like many others, Chris Thomas dashed to Publix Friday evening...
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
‘We had absolutely no intentions of breaking the law’: Cyclists caught in illegal traffic zone
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local cyclist is warning others after her riding group was ticketed for riding through a “road closed to through traffic” zone in St. John’s County. “We’re all being very polite and respectful to him, and we definitely did not get that same...
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has given the all-clear and is reporting it’s now safe for more than 19,500 customers to drink tap water on the Southside. On Friday, the utility put out a boil water advisory after E. coli was discovered in a well that supplied a local water treatment facility.
dcwitness.org
Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
